Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival 

Wildfire

Highly-rated Irish drama set in in a border town. Two sisters eventually realise they'll have to confront the truth about their mother’s death. Poignantly, one of the leads in the film is Nika McGuigan, the daughter of Barry McGuigan who lost her battle with leukemia last year at the age of 33.

The Racer

Louis Talpe in The Racer, which will open the digital version of Cork Film Festival.

As Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of live events, this cycling drama became the opening film for the digital part of the festival. Set during the summer of 1998, the dark comedy is set among the opening stages of the Tour de France which took place in Cork and other parts of Ireland. Belgian actor Louis Talpe plays a competing cyclist who is no longer happy with his status as a 'domestique' whose job is to help one of the others on his team to win. Also watch out for Iain Glen, best known as Daenerys' sidekick Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones.

The Bright Side

Black humour, cynicism and trust in the power of friendship are to the fore in the Irish drama about a stand-up comedian who is diagnosed with breast cancer. Ruth Meehan’s directorial debut gets its world premiere at the Cork festival.

Maddy the Model

Filmed over four years, this documentary looks at the life of Madeline Stuart, the professional Australian model who has Down’s syndrome. We see how her interest in modelling began when she attended a fashion parade, and said to her mother afterwards: “Mum, me model”. From there, her mother Rosanne started campaigning to make her daughter's dream come true, and along the way benefitted so many other people with Down's.

Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan: part of the documentary strand.

British music flim-maker Julien Temple has impressed in the past with Sex Pistols' documentary The Filth and the Fury, and Oil City Confidential on Dr Feelgood. Here he turns his camera on the legendary Lonon-Irish figure who rose to prominence with The Pogues. Though he has hogged the headlines for his debauchery over the years, we're reminded how beneath that substance-addled exterior, is one of the best songwriters this country has ever produced. Among those paying tribute are an eclectic mix of contributors, including Johnny Depp, Bono, and Gerry Adams. Part of a decent documentary roster that also includes Rebel County, made by Pat Collins during the shooting of The Wind that Shakes the Barley in 2006; and Paris Is Burning, the magnificent account of the 1980s dragball scene in New York.

Shorts Programmes

The Cork festival has long had a reputation for putting on quality shorts programmes, with various themed strands presented in batches of six to eight films. Irish, International and Family Friendly are three of the themes, with several of the winners in Cork automatically making it onto the long list for the Academy Awards. Among the ones to watch out for are Afterlife, starring Cork actor Ray Scannell.

Castro’s Spies

A world premiere of a documentary by Irish filmmakers focusing on international events. The film by Ollie Aslin and Gary Lennon talks to Cuban spies who operated in Florida in the 1990s. As well as the film itself, Aslin will address one of the industry sessions of the festival about his use of the rich archival footage within the story.

1920 Commemoration Gala

Irish Destiny shows as part of the centenary commemorations of Cork's role in the War of Independence and the fight against the British. desfilm

A special programme to mark the centenary commemorations of Cork's role in the independence struggle against the British. Made soon after the events it depicted, Irish Destiny was released in 1926 and was the first fiction film dealing with the War of Independence in Ireland. It tells of Denis O’Hara, who joined the IRA after witnessing British aggression in the village of Clonmore. He is shot, wounded and imprisoned, but escapes from the Curragh Camp in time to save fiancée Moira from the clutches of villainous poitín distillers. The 78-minute main film is accompanied by a selection of British and Irish newsreels relating to Cork in the 1920 period - including the funeral of the Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney and the burning of Cork by British forces.

Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness

Widely praised after it showed at Sundance, this subtitled melodrama centres on a young Iranian woman who has been sentenced to death after the accidental killing of her husband. She appears on a reality TV show to plead with her husband’s family for forgiveness.

Cork Costume Trail

Live screenings may have been abandoned, but the Irish Costume Archive is still presenting some of its collection at venues such as the River Lee and the Metropole Hotel. This selection includes costumes from The Wind that Shakes the Barley, The Tudors, Little Women, Breakfast on Pluto and Frank. The film festival's podcast will provide information on each stop on the trail.