Thursday TV Tips: Joseph Wants to Walk; slurry problems; and Trump countdown

Ear To The Ground

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ella McSweeney is in West Cork to ask if there is a link between algae enriched tides and intensive dairy farming. Since the end of EU quotas on milk production, Ireland’s dairy herd has grown dramatically, particularly in County Cork, where there are now nearly 400,000 dairy cows. Scientists carrying out research on a proliferation of green algae-enriched tides around Clonakilty and Courtmacsherry believe these blooms may be linked to that significant increase in cow numbers.

My Story – Joseph Wants to Walk

RTÉ 2, 3.40 PM

Joseph is a regular little boy who just happens to have Cerebral Palsy and so has to use walking aids to get about. In the film we see Joseph as he embarks on a challenge he has set himself: to walk unaided into his own 10th birthday party.

The Trump Show

BBC Two, 9pm

It's less than a week to the US presidential elections and this show asks if Donald Trump has lost control of the narrative or if his political-savvy fighting instincts, and understanding of the nature of power and performance, will propel him to another victory.

President Donald Trump speaks as he receives a status report on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 4, 2019

We hear tales from the front lines of Trump’s fourth year, from players including Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Steven Bannon, and one of the President’s champion Pastors, Mark Burns.

Emboldened by his exoneration in the Russia investigation, Trump is more audacious than ever. He invites the Taliban to Camp David, suggests buying Greenland from Denmark, and attracts more drama with the Sharpie-gate affair, when Trump is accused of altering a weather map to justify his mistaken claims about the path of Hurricane Dorian.

UEFA Europa League Soccer

Early-stages action from the second-tier European clubs' competition.