Doireann Garrihy and Paul Mescal are a match made in podcast heaven 

Is there anything Doireann Garrihy can't do? A few years ago, her Instagram account was the funniest thing around, her (spot-on) impressions of everyone from her mum to Maura Higgins always ensuring a giggle.

The 28-year-old Dubliner is currently on 242,000 followers - and her extremely cute dog Bertie has 12,300. Her morning radio show on 2fm with Eoghan McDermott saw its listenership increase earlier this year, according to JNLR figures. And the third season of her podcast, The Laughs of your Life, has topped the Irish charts.

Those charts rarely feature women - Joe Rogan, the 2 Johnnies, Eamon Dunphy, and David McWilliams are predictable mainstays - so it's very refreshing to see.

The podcast sticks to a set format, Garrihy asking the same set of questions (first memory of laughter, 'if I didn't laugh I'd cry' moments) to each guest - who's already seen them in preparation - though it never feels repetitive. Season three started on a high note in September thanks to Normal People's Paul Mescal.

Come for his amazing, off-colour joke about Cavan people (not for the faint of heart) and Garrihy's prodding of "the brother you never talk about, Paul", and stay for the engaging chat about acting school, which sees Mescal become the interviewer.

"I'm fine now,, but I think if I hadn't found my path, I would've held onto it," Garrihy admits of possible resentment towards her parents for not letting her go to the Lir Academy.

"But I just made it work in another way. And it is working out. So it's fine but I don't think I was ever destined - like, when I got into the Lir, I was like, 'Perfect, I'll do the Lir and then Oscar within three years! It's ideal'."

Minister Simon Harris shows another side to himself on the following episode - you'll be listening in horror to his story about dropping the deep fat fryer when cleaning the house as a teenager.

Episodes featuring aforementioned podcast chart conquerors the 2 Johnnies and comedian Jason Byrne go on a little too long - the latter takes over his episode and runs away with the format. But throughout them all, Garrihy can be heard cackling in the background, which proves infectious. There are about 30 older episodes to delve into after you're caught up on this season, including plenty with her family.

With another few episodes to come in season three, the Laughs of your Life is a great pick-me-up, and we could all do with a bit of that right now.