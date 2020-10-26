Joe Fellaga: The French rapper who has made Cork his home 

Bell's Field has long been a favoured site for photoshoots in Cork. From the Young Offenders back through the decades with many authors and musicians, the area of greenery at the top of Patrick's Hill provides access to a spectacular backdrop of the northside of the city.

The latest artist to use the city's most photogenic field is rapper Joe Fellaga. A French man who came to Cork five years ago to work in Apple's purchasing department, he visited Bell's, and other locations such as UCC and Fitzgerald's Park, to shoot an impressive video for his latest track, 'Philtre D'amour' (Love Filter).

With two black couples in the video, and Fellaga rapping in French, it feels like a very 21st century representation of a newly-multicultural Cork.

Though the music film is not overtly political, the 32-year-old says his thoughts couldn't help turning to the Black Lives Matter movement as they made the video. “I think we need to have positive representations of black people on the screen – not as gangsters or whatever, just as nice couples who love each other, and live a normal life,” he explains.

“The song also has a universal message about love, and the strength that unconditional love gives you, and how it allows you to do anything. I feel like that it's a message that is needed right now.”

Fellaga has largely enjoyed his time in Cork but admits it hasn't always been a positive experience. On three occasions, walking home from work in the afternoon, people have shouted the N-word at him. Rather than confronting racists on the street, Fellaga is happier to let his music do the talking.

“I wouldn't get into a debate or an argument with somebody like this, because it's a lack of education and I don''t want to debase myself to be at their level,” he explains. “Everybody has a different way of responding to it. My take on it is that I would try to be the bigger person.”

While France has had no shortage of issues around race through the years, Fallaga never had to face such an experience in his native Paris. “To be called the N-word three times in five years – I don't know if that's a lot or not. I guess it might be due to that multiculturalism is very new in Ireland. The real answer is education, learning about each other in terms of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, etc.”

Born in the French capital to a mother who had emigrated from Guadeloupe when she was 18, Fellaga plugged into the thriving hip-hop scene of his hometown at a young age. He practiced his rhymes at some of the many open-mic events in the city, and soaked up influences from the multi-cultural milieu of the City of Light.

He credits his sister Clara – whose backing vocals can be heard on some of Fellaga's tracks - with getting him interested in the R&B and soul that still infuses his sound. Throw in some gorgeous production from beatmaker End2nd, and Fellaga's tunes make for decent listening even if you don't quite understand all the lyrics.

Fellaga speaks fluent English, but he is reluctant to rap in anything other than his native tongue.

“I do some songriting in English but with rap you need to flow and your diction needs to be really clear. My French accent is still very thick when I speak English. Rap is associated with lyrics and I feel that when people don't comprehend the lyrics, the core aspect of the song is left behind.”

He does keep an eye on the Cork scene, and one local artist he does single out is Jay Ronic, whose debut EP last year was titled The Fresh Prince of Cork.

“His sound is completely different than mine, as I am more old-school, but I think it's really good. He's got a lot of energy,” says Fellaga, who cites influences such as Missy Elliot, Timbaland and Common.

As well as his recent Cork-made film, Fellaga also collaborated with director Rejjie Albert from Waterford on a video shoot last year in Killarney National Park for the 'Croqueur de Diamants' track. Describing it as a “very interesting experience”, he recalls how a crowd looked on as he lip-synched and frolicked with an actress in the water at the base of Torc waterfall. “When we were finished, they even gave us a big round of applause,” he laughs.

Fellaga is well aware that the Covid crisis and dearth of live gigs has made it very difficult to promote music, so much of his spare time away from his day job is spent pushing it out to contacts in France.

“Thankfully we still have social media so I can still share the music that way,” he says.

In the meantime, he's just happy to be promoting his message of love and positivity.

Joe's Tips: Three other French artists worth checking out

Yawil

“He does really airy chill music, very soft and gentle. It's not background music, but it is nice to have on when you want to chill - very subtle and sophisticated.”

James Marron

“His name is a translation of James Brown. He has a track 'Vergetures' which translates as 'stretchmarks' in English, which celebrates a different type of beauty. We can be a bit standardised about the type of beauty we celebrate - it can be a cliched vision of what beauty has to be.”

Noah Galah

“She has a jazzy sound that I really like. I love what she does with her voice and harmonies. Her voice is very subtle and soft, and she experiments with different types of sounds.”