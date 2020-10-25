Sunday TV tips: Incredible Homes in Ireland; and Cork Folk Festival

Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes

RTÉ1, 9.30pm

Dermot Bannon's Incredible Homes

We were all jealous of Dermot in episode one — even if we weren’t mad about the houses he visited the thought of a trip overseas was particularly alluring. In episode 2, Dermot steps outside his front door but doesn’t venture too far.

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

A music series from the heart of Cork City, celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of the best loved Folk Festivals. It was filmed at iconic venues such as The Cork Opera House, Kino, Cork School of Music and St Luke's. This episode features Nollaig Casey & Arty McGlynn, Ciarán Ó Gealbháin, Liz Doherty, Mo O'Connor, Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine and Kyle MacAuley. Also featured is one of the last public performances of Tyrone guitar legend, Arty McGlynn, who passed away in December 2019.

Premier League

Southampton v Everton; Sky Sports, 2pm

Wolves v Newcastle Sky Sports, 4.30pm

Hurling: Clare v Limerick

RTÉ2, Throw-in 3.45pm

Live Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare v Limerick quarter-final at Semple Stadium.