Saturday TV tips: Soccer, rugby and live GAA; and Paddington is the Big Big Movie

War for the Planet of the Apes

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 15:00
Caroline Delaney

Big Big Movie: Paddington

RTÉOne, 7.05pm

A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home.

Starring Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walters. With Nicole Kidman as the 'villian' — a taxidermist, who attempts to add him to her collection.

Heartwarming.

Saturday Night Movie: War for the Planet of the Apes

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

The apes have suffered unimaginable losses. Caesar (Andy Serkis) wrestles with his darker instincts and begins a quest to avenge his kind. Directed by Matt Reeves and stars Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn. The apes were created with a mixture of motion-capture and CGI key-frame animation. 

Premier league soccer

West Ham v Manchester City, BT Sport, 12.30pm;

Manchester Utd v Chelsea, Sky Sports, 5.30pm

Rugby

Guinness Six Nations Ireland v Italy KO 3.30pm Virgin One

Live GAA

Live coverage of the final round of Division 2 of the Allianz Football League. Followed by live coverage of the All Ireland Final of the Eirgrid U20 Football Championship. Presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. TG4, 1.45pm

