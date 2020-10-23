Friday's TV Tips: Springsteen on the Late Late Show; and Ireland v Ukraine Euro qualifier 

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35

Bruce Springsteen speaks 'to whom it may concern' on tonight's Late Late Show. And does Matthew McConaughey actually render Ryan Tubridy speechless with a story about his father this evening?

Superstar singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen will remotely chat with Ryan about the making of his new album, the Irish musician he admires most, and give his views on the upcoming US election.

Following Bruce's interview, twin sisters, Irish indie pop duo, Heathers, will join Ryan in studio to perform their cover of Bruce's hit single, Dancing in the Dark.

Heathers

Oscar-winner, Matthew McConaughey, will speak to Ryan about green lights, and going from a shirtless romantic comedy star to being the toast of Hollywood.

With the country now at the beginning of a six-week national lockdown, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, will join Ryan in studio to discuss the latest developments on the battle against Covid-19.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox and his wife Martina will be on the show to talk about overcoming the vicious attack outside Anfield that left Sean fighting for his life

Megyn Kelly, journalist, former Fox News anchor, and moderator of the 2016 US election debate will chat with Ryan about her infamous clash with Donald Trump, and the current state of US politics.

And Something Happens will give a performance of their hit single, Parachute.

Tom Dunne of Something Happens playing at Feile 1990 at Semple Stadium. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Friday's soccer action

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ko 5pm, RTÉ2 - Women's Euro 2022 qualifier

Aston Villa v Leeds United BT Sport 8pm - Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Derby County, Sky Sports 7.45pm - Premier League

Thai Cave Rescue

RTÉ2, 8.35pm

Though for pure real-life tension the Thai Cave Rescue documentary is worth a watch. In July 2018 an international team of cave divers endeavored to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded deep in a flooded cave in Thailand.

This documentary follows the harrowing operation and examines the scientific methods used.

Radio: Spooky FM

Just one worth mentioning, a new radio station has mysteriously appeared in time for Halloween. Spooky FM! launches today and will be filled with werewolves, witches, evil fairies and slimy sea monsters, are you brave enough to listen?

And for the week that's in it, RTÉ will be spooking the older kids each day at noon next week on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player with A Scare at Samhain. These scary stories, originally recorded for Samhain Festival, are read by Katherine Lynch and Flynn.

Streaming: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

For risque, irreverent humour, Sacha Baron Cohen is your man today — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

This film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak, launches globally today on Amazon Prime Video.