Scene & Heard: Billie Eilish goes large for livestream concert; Bruce Springsteen album released today 

MUSIC NEWS:

Billie Eilish is promising a huge production for tomorrow's livestream show, which will see her playing live on a 60ft x 24ft stage surrounded by 100ft x 24ft LED screens.

Tickets cost $30 (about €25) for an event that's due to begin about 11pm Irish time, and will be available to play back for 24 hours.

Of course, mention of the American star's virtual gig is a reminder that the bars and clubs of Cork will be silent for the first October weekend since 1977. The absence of a Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is a major blow to the city. As well as offering some great music every year - the quantity varies, but there's always something for even the most discerning tastes – is a major contributor to incomes for musicians, hospitality workers and related professions. Fingers crossed the festival will return next year.

Finally, the music world lost two giants of very different eras this week with the deaths of Ibiza DJ Jose Padilla and Spencer Davis.

The 64-year-old Spanish DJ was famous for his Café del Mar compilations of chill-out music, and had been battling colon cancer.

Davis, 81, was the Swansea-born mainstay of the group that bore his name, alongside guitarist Steve Winwood. Their hits in the 1960s included 'Keep On Running', a tune that still regularly pops up on daytime radio (hello Ronan Collins!).

ON RELEASE:

Whatever your taste in music, there's no doubting what today's big release is. Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You. It has The Boss returning to straight-up rock after his country-music detour of its predecessor. Early reviews – including this newspaper's - have been good, and the old-school feel of the album is even enhanced by the fact that it contains three tunes Springsteen composed in the early 1970s.

Matt Berninger, singer with The National has also released his first solo album, Serpentine Prison, produced by veteran keyboardist Booker T Jones.

U2 are about to unleash a 20th anniversary reissue of All That You Can’t Leave Behind, the album that give the band such hits as 'Beautiful Day', 'Walk On' and 'Elevation'. As well as remasters, remixes and extra tracks, the 'Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set' comes with a 32 page hardback book by celebrated photographer Anton Corbijn. If you have about €200 to spare, it might make a present for the U2 fan in your life, or could even be a handy self-gifting option.

LITERARY PURSUITS:

Milkman continues to benefit Anna Burns, with the 2018 Booker Prize winner announced yesterday as the recipient of the €100,000 from the International Dublin Literary Award (formerly the Impac). The Award is the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English. Fancy polishing your poetry skills in the coming weeks?

West Cork Literary Festival is running an online poetry workshop on Wednesday afternoons from October 28 to December 16. Hosted by poet Jane Clarke, the 8-week course costs €225.

Meanwhile the International Literary Festival, Dublin, continues over the next few days with highlights including a discussion with Chinese artist Ai Weiwei tonight (Friday); Bob Geldof on Saturday; and Greek politician Yanis Varoufakis on Monday.

ALL AND SUNDRY:

Aidan Dooley's Tom Crean show is broadcast from the Everyman on Saturday.

An audio performance of Aidan Dooley's Tom Crean show will be available via the Everyman in Cork tomorrow, Saturday; while Tadhg Hickey's lighthearted tale of alcoholism, In One Eye, Out The Other, is available to see via Smock Alley's website on the same day.

If you're thinking about ordering Christmas presents, both the Glucksman and Crawford galleries in Cork are keeping their online shops open throughout the lockdown, while Waterstones in the city is providing a call and collect service, or will even post your books.