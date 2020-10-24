Book review: Richard J. Butler looks at the building blocks of the Irish justice system

Building the Irish Courthouse and Prison - A Political History, 1750 - 1850

Richard J. Butler

Cork University Press

€39.00

ONE of the first acts of the new Free State government after taking over from the British was to abolish the grand jury system. Few in Ireland today have the slightest idea of what the grand jury was or what it did, or why no nationalist in 1922 shed a tear at its going the way of Nineveh and Tyre. Thanks to this book, readers will understand the what and the why. And much more, as well.

The author, Richard J. Butler, Lecturer in Historic Built Environment at the Centre for Urban History at the University of Leicester, explains that every county had at least one grand jury composed of twenty-three men. Of course, only wealthy Protestants and unionists were grand jurors. The author recounts the corruption, jobbery and waste that the grand jurors were renowned for.

There was even an inter-county rivalry between grand juries of one county to outdo the neighbouring county in grandiose style for their local courthouse, along often classical lines. The author comments, "The history of the building of Ireland's courthouses and prisons cannot be told without reference to these local jealousies and to a distinct competitive culture that convinced grand jurors to emulate the consumerism of their neighbours and rivals."

These grandiose courthouses and prisons had to paid for somehow and grand jurors would raise money through loans at interest. Butler does not quite come right out and say it, but grand jurors almost always awarded the construction contracts to their friends in return for kickbacks. They also made their landed friends liable for these monies through the cess tax, the forerunner of rates. These landlords would then in turn squeeze their tenants dry for these levies. Tenant farmers paid dearly for the vanity and corruption of these grand jurors.

The early 19th century saw a spate of courthouse buildings. That is why some District Courts today sit in very grand, Greco-Roman buildings, even when adjudicating on parking violations. Butler singles out as among the most distinguished of the new courthouses those built in Carlow, Cork and Tralee. When this reviewer practised law and had to travel, I frequently envied local lawyers with such beautiful workplaces compared to the drab courtrooms in Dublin, but never reflected on the price paid by tenant farmers.

The author obviously has a grá for architecture and history. And perhaps even, in the best sense of the expression, an edifice complex, because he has included hundreds of wonderful reproductions of paintings, photographs, drawings and plans of courthouses and prisons and their environs, sometimes with local people depicted. Many pages contain up to three images. The over six hundred and fifty pages are a tour of Irish social history through the prism of the building of courthouses and prisons.

This reviewer was unaware that many buildings were designed and built to accommodate both courthouses and markets, and must also confess that he learned a new word from reading the book, tholsel. It derives from Old English for "toll house" and in this context, refers to a structure used as a courthouse with porticos allowing the public to shelter from the elements, or individuals to offer their rabbits or turnips or tools for sale. Some of the best examples were those at Clonmel, New Ross and Kilkenny. It must be remembered that during this time towns were very small, and the tholsol serving as market and courthouse would stand out as the most imposing building in the centre of the town.

For this reviewer who is more interested in the historical rather than the technical, the delight of the book is the wonderful painting from 1805 by William Turner de Londe of the now-demolished courthouse and tholsel in Ennis, Co Clare entitled, "The Market Square, Ennis", depicting all manner of Ennis life, evoking Bruegel. The book's jacket cover is a detail of the painting showing the stagecoach bound for, or connecting with, Killarney and Cork surrounded by both the "quality" in their top hats and fashionable bonnets as well as the "plain people" of Ireland, meeting, wheeling, dealing while their children play. This wonderful painting hangs in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin; it should hang across the street in the National Gallery or in a public gallery in Ennis.

The Clare grand jurors decided to demolish this fine building in the 1830s because, inter alia, it became stained with original sin a few years before. In July 1828 Daniel O'Connell had been declared the winner of a famous or, in the eyes of the grand jurors, infamous, by-election in that very building, and became the first Catholic to go knocking on the door at Westminster in over a century. The Franciscan order apparently offered to purchase the building but the grand jurors preferred to demolish it rather than allow it to fall into the hands of the Liberator's co-religionists.

In that vein, outright sectarianism was never very far away from the grand jury. Many, if not all grand juries, the author relates, were opposed to Catholic Emancipation and raised their glasses in anti-Catholic toasts. Monaghan is a case in point where a minority of the grand jury, led by Henry Westenra, a local landlord, was actually favourable to Catholic emancipation. However, Charles Leslie, another local landlord and foreman of the county grand jury, was able to force his bigoted will over the Monaghan grand jury by appealing to sectarianism, even though Westenra was the local MP and whose family would hold the coveted lord lieutenancy for Monaghan for many years.

And, of course. Ireland being Ireland, it needed prisons to hold rebels and agrarian agitators, and the grand jurors of Dublin and Queens (now Laois) counties were not found wanting. Towards the end of the 18th century they had Kilmainham and Maryborough (now Portlaoise) Jails built. As with courthouses, reforms eventually ensured that it was the British government, not the grand juries, that would build jails, including Mountjoy Jail and the Spike Island depot. Spike Island in Cork Harbour, was a jail and depot for convicts awaiting transportation to Van Diemen's Land for crimes like stealing a sheep and, according to the author, held 1500 convicts.

According to the Spike Island website for visitors, it held 2300 convicts and was the largest prison in the world in its heyday. Spike Island, in common with all Irish jails, swelled during the famine years and beyond with people whose only crime was the crime of poverty. After transportation ceased as a punishment, it was used as an ordinary prison. Thankfully, like Kilmainham Jail, Spike Island is now a peaceful place for children to visit and learn about their country's history.

Butler grew up in Bantry, Co Cork and is currently working on a history of Cork city. The book is, quite simply, a treasure trove of images and history. The endnotes, appendices, bibliography, and index run to 250 pages. It is a very significant book of architectural, local and political history. The final chapter, entitled "Reflections: Identities, Actors, Towns", is an excellent overview of the themes of the book. It goes without saying that no library in Ireland should be without at least one copy, and that the book will make a wonderful gift for anyone who has a grá for history or architecture.