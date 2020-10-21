A poem in memory of Terence McSwiney, in the week of the 100th anniversary of his death 

IN AUGUST 1920, Terence McSwiney, Lord Mayor of Cork and MP for Mid-Cork, was arrested for having in his possession a number of ‘seditious articles and documents’ including a cipher key for use in decoding secret RIC messages.

Four days later, on 16 August, he was sentenced to two years imprisonment in Brixton Prison. He immediately went on hunger strike in protest, dying in a coma after 74 days of food deprivation on October 25, 1920.

Terence’s father was born near Kilmurry, County Cork, and his direct descendants still live there. When I was asked by the Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association to write a poem to commemorate Terence McSwiney, I went to the Clearagh Stone which is located in a field near Poulanargid in Kilmurry parish to think about his loss and his life as a political activist, family man, and poet.

The Clearagh Stone is an outcrop of rock decorated with Neolithic-era inscriptions, or ‘rock-art’. The extensive and detailed patterns and marks on the stone are indecipherable to us.

John Fitzgerald is a poet based in Co Cork, and is also director of information services, and university librarian, at UCC

CIPHER

i.m. Terence McSwiney

At first sight, a brow,

head recumbent, face staring at the clouds.

Gaining, a stooped figure, head bowed,

arms encompassing something broad.

On close approach, two stones — no

only one: a model plateau and mountain range.

Flapping whiskey labels,

trampled sandwich packaging.

The cup-marks like corries,

the whole massif almost oval, waist-high,

a step on the western side, broad sloping flank to the north.

Shear-marks. Crevices. A long weathered gash.

On the southern side, moss, lichen, stonewort in the holes,

soiled water lodged in a sunken cirque,

calcified bird droppings, quartzite white.

A battered opaque yoghurt container.

The surrounding field inclining to Clearagh

in thick grass free of weed,

trees deckling the ridge.

A dog barks.

I keep the familiar horizon behind me,

read the creases and hollows with smooth clean hands:

circles, grooves, gutters, diagonals. A raised ribcage.

I am a drone over a stone land.

I step back to take a photograph.

The flat western face like an aged cetacean,

the blown grass silvering mystically

as clouds part behind me to release a raven into the throat of the valley.

Map? Memorial? Message?

And was it worth it?

Pastoral peace as far as the eye can see. Relative sustainability.

The island divided, but not ungovernable

when we put our minds to it.

Some residual sense of the Gaelic.

Independent still, against tyrannies of power, prayer, progress.

Your bravery didn’t save the day. Or the world. Or you.

But you knew the strength of empire —and fear,

and that your courage would make us think about

pride, resilience, peace;

everything you forfeited in that cell

so that we could figure it out for ourselves,

read the signs, get the message.

Even if it still makes no sense.