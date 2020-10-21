A poem in memory of Terence McSwiney, in the week of the 100th anniversary of his death 

- John Fitzgerald is a poet based in Co Cork, and is also director of information services, and university librarian, at UCC
At first sight, a brow,
head recumbent, face staring at the clouds.
Gaining, a stooped figure, head bowed,
arms encompassing something broad.
On close approach, two stones — no
only one: a model plateau and mountain range.
Flapping whiskey labels,
trampled sandwich packaging.
The cup-marks like corries,
the whole massif almost oval, waist-high,
a step on the western side, broad sloping flank to the north.
Shear-marks. Crevices. A long weathered gash.
On the southern side, moss, lichen, stonewort in the holes,
soiled water lodged in a sunken cirque,
calcified bird droppings, quartzite white.
A battered opaque yoghurt container.
The surrounding field inclining to Clearagh
in thick grass free of weed,
trees deckling the ridge.
A dog barks.
I keep the familiar horizon behind me,
read the creases and hollows with smooth clean hands:
circles, grooves, gutters, diagonals. A raised ribcage.
I am a drone over a stone land.
I step back to take a photograph.
The flat western face like an aged cetacean,
the blown grass silvering mystically
as clouds part behind me to release a raven into the throat of the valley.
Map? Memorial? Message?
And was it worth it?
Pastoral peace as far as the eye can see. Relative sustainability.
The island divided, but not ungovernable
when we put our minds to it.
Some residual sense of the Gaelic.
Independent still, against tyrannies of power, prayer, progress.
Your bravery didn’t save the day. Or the world. Or you.
But you knew the strength of empire —and fear,
and that your courage would make us think about
pride, resilience, peace;
everything you forfeited in that cell
so that we could figure it out for ourselves,
read the signs, get the message.
Even if it still makes no sense.