Fair City cast and crew to continue filming during Level 5 lockdown

As the Government confirmed last night that the country is to introduce Level 5 restrictions from Thursday and in essence enter into another lockdown, people naturally mourned for the freedoms and treats they had begun to enjoy once more.

Some thought of their trips to the seaside, others of shopping trips and pints. Amid the dismay, fears were voiced for the future of Ireland’s long-running soap, Fair City, which returned to RTÉ One just last month.

Not one mention of Fair City! 😭

@MichealMartinTD — Judy Fox (@judyfox79) October 19, 2020

The residents of Carrigstown reappeared on our screens on September 6, having last been seen on April 12 after the original lockdown in March halted further filming of the show.

In August, executive producer Brigie de Courcy told RTÉ's News at One that the crew had to become creative to keep Carrigstown’s couples apart, using bicycles or ladders to ensure two-metre distancing and that storylines including "a wonderful love affair", a murder whodunnit and a court case had to be put on hold until restrictions eased. Instead, the pandemic was written into scripts, with plots such as love in lockdown and Bob’s money woes.

Cast and crew used bicycles or ladders to ensure two-metre distancing on set.

With viewers becoming invested once more in the lives of Fair City, we asked RTÉ if filming will cease under the latest restrictions and they are confident production will continue.

“RTÉ is classed as an essential service (Section 9 (b), "Essential Services": "the production of television and radio programmes, video, sound, digital or other electronic content and the broadcast or publication of the same to the public or a portion of the public") and will aim to maintain production under RTÉ's strict Covid-19 protocols, which adhere to latest public health guidelines,” RTÉ said.

It looks like Fair City will stay on our screens for the foreseeable, which is great news for fans.

The drama continues tomorrow, when we will see Callum and Oisín's mental torture of Paul continue. Paul will panic when he goes to pick up Ruth from the community centre and she is nowhere to be seen, leaving him ready to throttle his son, Oisín.

Fair City airs on RTÉ One on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.