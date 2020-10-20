Podcast Corner: Taking a look at life behind bars in UK and US

If Serial was the start of the podcast boom, drawing millions of new listeners to the form, perhaps it's also responsible for a couple of great shows about life behind bars.

We all remember hearing from an increasingly exasperated Adnan Syed as Serial host Sarah Koenig talked through the murder case against him and he pleaded his innocence. His discussions with Koenig were fascinating as she - and the listener - fought through their thoughts of 'did he really do it?'

Coming just over two years after Serial was Ear Hustle, which is still going strong from behind the walls of San Quentin prison. It's all made, er, in house - the name means being nosy or eavesdropping, learning about what goes on in prison. At this stage, some 50-plus episodes deep, it may well have captured all aspects of life on the inside, from falling in love with prison staff to nobody being openly gay to what happens during a heatwave at the Californian prison. It's a brilliant podcast to delve into.

In the UK, the Secret Life of Prisons looks to "take the bars off prison windows". Made by the Prison Radio Association and co-presented by the Prison Reform Trust's head of prisoner involvement, the first series, comprising four episodes, talked the listener through various experiences of prison life, from what happens when you arrive to what it's like getting a visit from a family member. There are also a couple of special one-off episodes in the feed as well as a two-part documentary, released last month, entitled '25 Days in April', about the longest prison disturbance in British history, as Strangeways in Manchester was hit by protests in 1990.

In a similar vein, and even more recent, is Chris Atkins' A Bit of a Stretch. A documentary maker who was jailed in 2016 for tax fraud, serving nine months, earlier this year he released a book of the same name, his diaries as a prisoner. On the podcast, his chats with prisoners beguile - could you imagine not being a fan of reading but still getting through Kevin Keegan's autobiography not once but five times because there's nothing else to do?

Or having to make peace with your mate who ratted you out but still finds himself asking to sit beside you in the dock because there's nowhere else to go? Atkins was a 'listener' in prison, having one-on-one sessions with his fellow inmates, and the stories we've heard on the four episodes so far suggest they trust him. We get the benefit of hearing some outlandish and truly awful stories about the prison experience - all from the comfort of the outside world.