Baby sea lions; DIY SOS and Dermot Bannon's Incredible Homes

The Zoo, RTÉ One 7.30pm

The Zoo is a great mix of wild animals and down-to-earth caring comments from the keepers at Dublin Zoo. In this, episode 3, there’s great excitement at Sea Lion Cove when California sea lions, Cassie and Sienna, both give birth to some dotey new pups.

One of the new sealion pups for The Zoo

And in Tunisia, Brendan and Marie are on a special conservation project where they have to perform a life or death operation on a young slender-horned gazelle which is a critically endangered species.

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, RTÉ One 6.30pm

A team of volunteers, builders, suppliers, friends and neighbours, led by presenter, Baz Ashmawy, takes on the task

Baz Ashmawy and Amy Mulcahy

of renovating homes of deserving families. This alone isn’t enough of a challenge so they have only nine days to transform each home — and have to rely on the generosity of volunteer trades and supplier donations.

There’s far more heart and warmth to this series than some of the other basic room makeover shows.

In this first episode the home of Amy Mulcahy, aged 13, is converted to meet her new needs — she was left with a life-altering brain injury after a rowing accident in Limerick in 2019.

Amy was not expected to survive the accident, as she was trapped underwater for a number of minutes, before being rescued by Limerick Fire Service,

Amy Mulcahy sees her revamped home

who by sheer coincidence were performing a training exercise on the riverbank. After months of hospitalisation in Dublin, Amy eventually moved back home to Annacotty. However, her rehab at home was severely hampered, as she was sleeping downstairs in the family sitting room and her wheelchair meant she was unable to access the upstairs bathroom etc.

Families in Tipperary and Kildare will feature in future weeks.

Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes RTÉ One 9.30pm

It’s Sunday evening and time to join a wide-eyed Dermot as he visits some spectacular houses around the world. He’s off to Nova Scotia in this new series — he visits Syncline House whose owners, James and Geoff have spared no expense in creating a home that will be able to welcome 300 party guests. (guests… remember those?!) He also visits a lake house and a log cabin with a difference.

