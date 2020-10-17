Strictly flounces and sequins; Finding Joy heads beyond the M50; and 'here's Johnny' in The Shining

Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show 2020 is on BBC1, 7.50pm

There will be flounces, there will be sequins, there will be drama — and all within the extremely popular and comforting template of Strictly Come Dancing.

Even though for a while it had looked for like the series would not go ahead, it definitely is — albeit over a shorter timespan. There will be nine episodes this year instead of the usual 13.

To ease us, and the dancers, into this year’s series, the judges, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, won’t be giving scores tonight. Instead they will just cast their eye over the celebs as they participate in a group dance with the pros — the competition proper starts next week.

Finding Joy is on RTÉ One 9.15pm

And speaking of style and drama, Joy and the team have a lead on a good sponsor, but only if she can expand her reach beyond the M50. What is it about Joy that boggers just don’t get?Episode 2 of Finding Joy sees Emer being struck with a brilliant idea, a crossover video with handsome Australian vlogger Will Dack (he has like NO PORES). Joy isn’t too keen until she sees his face, she is a professional after all.

The Shining is on BBC2 9.15pm

Jack Nicholson in The Shining

But if you're more keen to get into the Halloween mood, then there are plenty creepy films being screened: A couple of weeks’ isolation with the family slowly drives Jack Nicholson’s character to insanity in this 1980 Stanley Kubrick adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel. It’s the face that launched a million memes — Jack Nicholson plays recovering alcoholic, Jack Torrance, who takes up a job as winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel. He brings his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and cute go-karting-along-the-corridors son, Danny (Danny Lloyd). The plan is to concentrate on the book he’s writing in a boring, secluded environment. Soon, Jack is chatting to some ‘guests’ who never managed to leave and things become fraught.