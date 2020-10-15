Thursday TV tips: Hector in Africa, 

Hector Africa — A go Z

TG4, 9pm

Hector Ó hEochagáin lands in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, months after the revolution, where life has changed so much for the people.

He links up with the women's national soccer team, is a special guest at a wrestling competition and checks out a camel market before taking on a massive journey North to the Ancient Capital of the Kingdom of Kush and its amazing pyramids.

Also on his journey from Addis Ababa to Zimbabwe, Hector meets tribes and wildlife rangers and travels from khat farms to slums.

There's been a wealth of great nature programmes on TV lately - and while learning about animals and endangered species can only be a good thing - there may be more to it than that.

Topical Reports Fíorscéal: The Nature Effect

TG4, 10.30pm

Researchers from some of the world's top universities in fields of biology, neuroscience and environmental psychology reveal how experiencing nature up close can stimulate unexpected biological and psychological resources while boosting our source of wellbeing.

It may even help reduce levels of anxiety while also fighting against depression.

With that mind, maybe the younger ones could check out...

The Hunt

RTÉ2, 7pm

This looks at efforts to protect endangered predators, examining the precarious future for species including lions, tigers, polar bears and blue whales.

15 Days (series finale)

Virgin One, 9pm

Michael turns the tables on Nia, forcing Sara to come to her sister’s rescue.

Baby Cai goes missing, sending Rhys into a destructive spin that ends in him giving the family an ultimatum to leave Dolwen. He has made enemies and his time is running out.