Podcast Corner: Netflix version of Song Exploder is the bomb for music fans 

From Homecoming to Dirty John to Comedy Bang Bang, there have been plenty of TV adaptations of popular podcasts already - and there are many more true crime podcasts out there that you could imagine binge-watching on Netflix. Song Exploder, however, wouldn't have been top of our thoughts in making the crossover to TV.

And yet here we are - it recently released 'Volume One' of four episodes on Netflix. It follows the general outline of the podcast, which began in January 2014: Host Hrishikesh Hirway ever so slowly gets an artist to talk through one of their big hits as we hear the stems of a song, the thought process behind it, and how it all comes together. Listening to the full song at the end of the short episodes was like hearing it for the first time, coming at the track with a breadth of new knowledge.

And when you think of a TV music documentary, you think of a chronicle of a big artist's career, comprising all the highs and lows. So the idea of spending 25 minutes with just one song seems almost revelatory - and it must be said, Song Exploder makes the transition look easy.

Ty Dolla $ign's 'LA' wraps up the short series and his summation at the end will get to the heart of every music fan: "The one thing about music is it doesn't matter what the f**k you are, no matter what race or sexuality, any of that shit - the music is gonna bring everyone together and make you wanna give a hug, shed a tear, share a situation together, so that's what we did with this project."

Earlier in the episode, Ty queried how Hirway got his hands on his song files. "Someone's getting fired," he jokes.

"That's the secret sauce of this show," replies Hirway.

Those stems lead to surprises elsewhere on the series. The best episode is probably REM on 'Losing My Religion'. Drummer Bill Berry is asked about the handclaps on the track, buried deep in the mix, and he seems shocked to hear them now, 30 years on.

"They are there!" he exlaims on hearing the full suite, his eyes widening in amazement. Lin Manuel Miranda's 'Wait For It' will appeal to fans of Hamilton, while '3 Hour Drive' will leave you further appreciating Alicia Keys' genius. Her collaboration with British singer/producer Sampha is captured with in-studio footage that adds a layer of intimacy which a podcast might not be able to convey.

All in all, a brilliant adaptation of Song Exploder. We look forward to volume two - though there's over 200 episodes of the podcast to delve into too, if you haven't yet.