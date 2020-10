1. Give them a ball and a yard of grass.

2. Little arrows for me and for you.

3. House music all night long.

4. Recently reformed heroes of the post-punk era.

5. Sweet soprano from The Lough.

6. Keeping up a proud Muskerry tradition.

7. Is this the way to Princes Street?

8. I scream, you scream, we all scream for...

Answers:

1. Sultans of Ping; 2. The Dixies; 3. Fish Go Deep; 4. Microdisney; 5. Cara O'Sullivan; 6. Máire Ní Chéileachair; 7. Hank Wedel; 8. Emperor of Ice Cream.

Ratings:

7-8: Dowcha kid!

5-6: Not bad at all, like.

3-4: You need to start mixing more outside your genre.

0-2: C'mere, there's probably a train back to Dublin soon.