Tuesday TV tips: a look at John Delaney's lavish FAI spending, and cheetahs wearing cameras

Budget 2021

All day, across RTÉ platforms

It's Budget 2021 and RTÉ's coverage begins at 12.40pm on RTÉ One with David McCullagh and Sharon Tobin.

There will be live coverage of the Dáil proceedings including responses from the opposition on RTÉ News channel from 1pm.

And if you haven't gotten enough Budget from the hourly bulletins, then you can check out the Prime Time Budget Special at 9.40pm which will be presented by Miriam O'Callaghan.

Champagne Football — Inside John Delaney’s FAI

Virgin One, 9pm

And for a look at life on a different kind of budget, Virgin Media Sport’s Tommy Martin examines the scandals of John Delaney’s time in the FAI.

This is based on the best-selling book Champagne Football by Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan.

Animals With Cameras

RTÉ 2, 7.30pm.

But if you want an escape from all this talk of finances and hard times, then maybe animals with body cams will hit the spot.

Bodycams reveal how cheetahs choose their prey, and you can get an insight into the lives of South Africa's wild baboons, and the bodycams will also show how Australian fur seals survive in the shark-infested waters.

Maybe not so relaxing after all...