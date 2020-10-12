Cillian Murphy to share some smooth tunes with night owls and insomniacs

Actor Cillian Murphy is making a return to the airwaves with a new late-night series for the BBC.

A series of 12 two-hour programmes, Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition will be available on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds this October.

It launches on Monday, October 19 on 6 Music from midnight until 2am and sees Murphy curate his own nocturnal playlist, made for after midnight.

Murphy will play a personal selection of music both old and new, with genres ranging from afrobeat to electronica, jazz, spoken word and poetry and featuring iconic artists including Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, David Bowie and many more.

"Over the last few months, radio in general, and 6 Music specifically, has kept me going, so it’s lovely to be able to give something back in the form of these shows," Murphy says.

Murphy will share his extensive record collection and explain why they hold a special place in his life.

At the end of each episode, listeners will be able to listen immediately to the next programme, which will be available on BBC Sounds ahead of being broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music the following Monday.

A lifelong music fan, before he became an actor, Murphy played with various bands in his native Cork including ‘Sons of Mr Green Genes’, named after a Frank Zappa song, with whom he sang and played guitar.

Murphy has presented numerous programmes on 6 Music since 2013, including The Sound Of Cinema, in which he selected some of his favourite musical moments from the big screen. He also presented a Christmas special in 2018, which featured his favourite tracks of that year, plus music by Irish musicians, including Damien Dempsey, Thin Lizzy and Lisa Hannigan.

"We consider Cillian part of our family, so it’s a joy to have him back home on 6 Music," says Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music.

"His passion for music is inescapable, his storytelling sublime and I know he will make Sunday nights very special for 6 Music listeners."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

If you can't get enough of his nocturnal vocals, Murphy has also lent his voice to the meditation app, Calm.

His soothing Cork brogue will read you a bedtime story on the app, a sure way for you to float off to sleep and dream of the Irish landscape as he reads 'Crossing Ireland by Train' by Phoebe Smith.

A piano gently plays in the background as Murphy softly describes to users that Ireland is a land with a smaller population than New York City, which is full of “fantastic folklore” and “storied landscapes” that have inspired poets, artists and writers alike.

The short story brings listeners throughout the island by imaginary train.

“Make yourself comfortable, close your eyes, as our story begins at the waterside railway station on the edge of the River Foyle in Northern Ireland,” the Cork actor whispers.

Cillian Murphy is best known for his role as Tommy Shelby in the drama Peaky Blinders and is celebrated for his roles in the films Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Breakfast on Pluto and 28 Days Later.