Monday's TV tips: confessions, family trees... and Twink lodges with Lucy

The Confessors

RTÉ 1, 9.35pm

A selection of Irish priests, urban, rural and chaplains discuss the sins they've heard that have impacted and stayed with them.

They also discuss why they have stayed within the church and tackle the issue of how the Catholic Church itself became infected by the sins it condemned.

Father Con Cronin in Passage West in Cork and Father Chris O'Donnell in Kilmallock in Limerick are among the participating priests.

Lodging With Lucy

Virgin One, 9pm

Episode three sees the queen of Irish panto, Adèle King, (Twink to you and I) move into Lucy’s guest house — and she’s not alone: she’s brought Teddy the dog and Timberlake the cockatiel along with her.

Usually, Lucy Kennedy would haul her wheelie case to the house of a willing celebrity and follow them about their daily lives for her TV show, however, due to the pandemic, Virgin Media had to come up with a new location for the series.

So Lucy's guest house for 'Lodging with Lucy' is the rather fancy looking Georgian manor, The Country House, in Dunderry, Co Meath.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC 1, 9pm

It's been running for 16 years now and still hugely popular so it's a pity that this year the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are will only feature four celebrities as filming had to be halted due to coronavirus restrictions.

First up is Jodie Whittaker. As the star of Doctor Who, she's used to travelling through time, but delving into the past has never been so personal before.

"I discovered people and events that I had no idea existed," claims Whittaker. "I was lucky to go home and see my Mum and Dad, lucky to see places I'd never been to before, and lucky to meet and shake hands with some wonderful and intelligent people whose insight into history blew my mind.

"And only in February did I embark on this journey, and knowing where we are now, it feels even more special to have had this adventure."

Watch out for her reactions to information about her great uncle's wartime sacrifice and some uncomfortable facts concerning her great-great-grandfather.