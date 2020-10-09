Friday TV tips: A Famine-set revenge drama, and both Ryan Tubridy and Graham Norton have decent rosters of guests

Black 47

Virgin One, 9pm

A Famine-era tale of revenge that feels a bit like a western. Hugo Weaving and Stephen Rea feature among the cast of a 2018 offering considered the first feature film focusing on the Great Hunger.

Gardeners' World

BBC Two, 9pm

Monty Don is putting bulbs in pots for spring colour, and advising on how to care for lawns during autumn.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A decent guestlist includes Amy Huberman, Kathleen Watkins, Kevin Bacon, Dara Ó Briain and a song from Cork singer Lyra.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.45pm

A combination of stars in studio and virtual links will include Ewan McGregor, Shirley Ballas, Ashley Banjo, Frank Skinner and music from Miley Cyrus.