Thursday TV tips: Crucial qualifier for Ireland, and Hector begins a new series in Africa

Stephen Kenny's side will still need to improve, despite facing Covid-raged opposition, and Hector's travels start with an eventful trip to Ethiopia
Thursday TV tips: Crucial qualifier for Ireland, and Hector begins a new series in Africa

Hector Ó Heochagáin Hector o heochagain in africa ethiopia with Haile Gebrselassie

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 15:50
Des O’Driscoll

It's A Park's Life 

RTÉ One, 7pm 

Ed Sheeran's concert is approaching, and the rangers at the Phoenix Park are doing their bit to ensure it goes off without a hitch. 

We also meet the current generation of lamplighters, part of the same family who've been doing the job since the 19th century.

Hector Africa A go Z 

TG4, 7.30pm 

Hector Ó Heochagáin begins his new series travelling across a continent he last visited 16 years ago. 

Filmed before lockdown, the opening episode has the Navan man in Ethiopia, meeting legendary athlete Haile Gebrselassie, hanging out with Rastafarians, and seeing the bull-jumping competitions of a tribe who still largely live in the traditional way.

Fantasy Ireland 

RTÉ2, 11.20pm 

New home-grown animated series aimed at grown-ups.

Sport 

Both of Ireland's soccer teams are in action in the one-leg play-off semi-finals of the qualifiers for the European Championship qualifiers. 

Extra time and penalties are possible if the games finish level. Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm) has Stephen Kenny's side facing a home squad that has lost several key players to Covid-19. Elsewhere, it's Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Sky Sports, ko 7.45pm) and the friendly clash of England v Wales (Virgin One, ko 8pm).

Read More

Watch: New adult animated comedy 'Fantasy Ireland' sends up mythology and modernity

More in this section

Obit Eddie Van Halen Eddie Van Halen’s widow says her ‘heart and soul have been shattered’
'I am devastated': Cork arts community reacts to latest Covid shutdown  'I am devastated': Cork arts community reacts to latest Covid shutdown 
Locusts, legends and an Irish nun: Hector is back in Africa  Locusts, legends and an Irish nun: Hector is back in Africa 

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices