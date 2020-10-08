Thursday TV tips: Crucial qualifier for Ireland, and Hector begins a new series in Africa

It's A Park's Life

RTÉ One, 7pm

Ed Sheeran's concert is approaching, and the rangers at the Phoenix Park are doing their bit to ensure it goes off without a hitch.

We also meet the current generation of lamplighters, part of the same family who've been doing the job since the 19th century.

Hector Africa A go Z

TG4, 7.30pm

Hector Ó Heochagáin begins his new series travelling across a continent he last visited 16 years ago.

Filmed before lockdown, the opening episode has the Navan man in Ethiopia, meeting legendary athlete Haile Gebrselassie, hanging out with Rastafarians, and seeing the bull-jumping competitions of a tribe who still largely live in the traditional way.

Fantasy Ireland

RTÉ2, 11.20pm

New home-grown animated series aimed at grown-ups.

Sport

Both of Ireland's soccer teams are in action in the one-leg play-off semi-finals of the qualifiers for the European Championship qualifiers.

Extra time and penalties are possible if the games finish level. Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm) has Stephen Kenny's side facing a home squad that has lost several key players to Covid-19. Elsewhere, it's Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (Sky Sports, ko 7.45pm) and the friendly clash of England v Wales (Virgin One, ko 8pm).