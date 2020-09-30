Watch: Zig and Zag creators bring new adult animated sitcom to RTÉ 2

Ciaran Morrison and Mick O'Hara were never strangers to sending up Irish society and pop-culture.

From the parent-friendly smarts found within Zig and Zag's antics on The Den and Channel 4's The Big Breakfast, to the horror of A Scare at Bedtime with Podge and Rodge, the duo has always held a mirror up to various aspects of the Irish condition.

Scenes from Fantasy Ireland, premiering Thursday week on RTÉ 2.

Who better, then, to write Fantasy Ireland, a new animated sitcom premiering on RTÉ Two on Thursday week, October 8.

Directed by Trevor Courtney of producers Igloo Animations, and voiced by Mary Kate Geraghty (better known to Irish music regulars as MayKay of Fight Like Apes and Le Galaxie) and Pascal Scott, the show does what it says on the tin, presenting an alternate-universe version of modern Ireland, where figures from Irish mythology and history like Cúchulainn and Daniel O'Connell find themselves in the land of the living.

More concept art from the series:

Tasked (by default) with getting to the bottom of all this are protagonists the Shamz, described in preview material as 'up-from-the-country Ciara, South Dublin snob Tony and West Dublin chancer Jay'.

Each with their own set of skills and abilities, and assisted by none other than President Mickey D, the trio are pitched against antagonist Fr Murphy and his leprechaun sidekick Flatley, intent on leaving destruction and destitution in their path.

Stream the teaser below.

Fantasy Ireland premieres Thursday, October 8 on RTÉ 2 at 11.20pm, and runs for 13 weekly episodes.