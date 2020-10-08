Question of Taste: Catriona Ryan of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra

Catriona Ryan is from Dublin and is the flute section leader of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra is based in the National Concert Hall where they perform regular Friday night concerts, broadcast on RTÉ Lyric FM.

She is a founding member of Cassiopeia Winds, a chamber ensemble comprising five of Ireland’s most prominent woodwind musicians. Coming up in live-streamed performances, Catriona has a flute and piano recital with Fiachra Garvey live from Russborough House on November 14 as part of the West Wicklow Festival.

Catriona is one of Music Network’s Why I Play ambassadors, a series of short films featuring seven of Ireland’s leading musicians to help raise awareness of the many benefits and joys of learning to play a musical instrument.

For more information see instrumenthub.ie

Best recent book:

Food Feast & Fast by P. Fintan Lyons.

Best recent film:

I know I’m late to the party but I’ve just seen Green Book for the first time and I loved its subtlety and incredible acting.

I can’t wait to see Sir David Attenborough’s new film, A Life On Our Planet, I adore him and I have such respect for everything he’s achieved in his lifetime.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

Could I be really biased and say a concert that I was involved in?! Recently the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra returned to live-streamed performances.

Our first concert back post-lockdown was honestly one of the most joyful experiences of my life. It was so surreal and exciting to be back onstage with my colleagues after nearly seven months, even with all the strange new restrictions and safety precautions in place.

I was lucky enough to be the featured soloist that evening so the buzz was mighty!

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately:

I am tempted to say Stravinsky’s Pulcinella because I’ve been preparing to perform it soon, a great piece with a cheeky mix of 18th century themes and 20th century dissonances.

But lest people think that classical musicians only appreciate their own type of music, I have also really been enjoying the album Chilombo by Jhene Aiko... gorgeous!

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

Music of every kind has always moved me so it’s impossible to pinpoint my first experience of that. The radio was always on in the kitchen of our house growing up.

I do remember happily sitting in the back seat of the car as a small child joyfully belting out the alphabet song with my mother on the way to school and improvising duets with my Dad on the piano with one finger while he played the melodies.

Later I remember singing duets with my sister while she played guitar, I suppose I have always enjoyed musical collaborations.

But music moves me every day and not always classical, although that can definitely pack the most powerful punch.

The best concert you’ve ever seen:

Stevie Wonder at the 3Arena last year was amazing, hit after hit and what a band!

But the most incredible concert I have ever seen was the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Croke Park way back in 2003.

Again I was onstage with the Symphony Orchestra but there were so many famous celebrities involved, U2, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Colin Farrell, Muhammad Ali to name but a few.

The atmosphere with all the athletes in the one place was phenomenal, everyone singing, a stadium packed full of joy.

TV viewing:

I probably watch too much! Mostly dramas. Recent discoveries have been the Walter Presents... series of foreign language dramas on Channel 4. Amongst them is one called Philharmonia based around a French orchestra. Orchestral life is fascinating, so many artistic temperaments in one room, so many colourful characters... a real life soap opera and obviously the great soundtrack is sorted. Most attempts to make films about orchestras are disastrous; this one was actually pretty well done for the most part.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

RTÉ lyric FM of course! (I am so predictable.) I enjoy Ryan Tubridy in the morning too; anyone who can make me laugh first thing in the morning is seriously talented. But really I like all good music so I don’t confine myself to any one station or show. I also found myself getting quite into flute podcasts over lockdown; in fact I’m a guest on one soon, Talking Flutes.

You’re curating your dream festival - which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

JS Bach without a doubt. What a genius! It would be incredible to hear the music he would be producing were he alive today, Mozart also, could you even imagine?!

I’m sure they’d be using electronics & rap/R&B influences combined with acoustic instruments and with their talents that would definitely be something I’d want to hear.

I would love to bring Jhené Aiko to Dublin so add her to the list.

Sting is such an interesting, open-minded artist too.

And if they were all to collaborate together with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra I would be in heaven!

Your best celebrity encounter:

Working with Sir James Galway has to be up there. He has performed and recorded with the orchestra on numerous occasions, and most recently Bill Whelan’s Flute Concerto “Linen and Lace”.

For such a flute god he is always incredibly friendly, supportive and generous to me, often offering me beautiful instruments and head-joints to try... sadly not to keep. I have multiple backstage selfies with him.

Performing live on the Late Late Show with Harry Connick Junior was a definite highlight too.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era - where, when and why?

Probably back to the formative musical experiences of my youth, courses and tours with the National Youth Orchestra to revisit the wonder of experiencing music like Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring & Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra for the first time and for the social life of course.

I worked at the New York State Music Camp for three summers too, they were great years.

Any Unsung Hero?

Sound engineers.

I’ve never missed their skills so much as I did over lockdown when we were making recordings playing into our phones, terrible sound quality!