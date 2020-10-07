'I am devastated': Cork arts community reacts to latest Covid shutdown 

Aidan Dooley has been quarantining in Dingle ahead of what would have been an almost sell-out tour of his show Tom Crean Antarctic Explorer. Now, he is just quarantining.

“I am quite devastated,” he says in the wake of the introduction of Level 3 Covid restrictions. “I am bitterly disappointed because I was really looking forward to getting the Tom Crean show going again. I see his story as kind of a lighthouse for people, it's all about human resilience and the best things about humanity.”

The arts world was hit another blow this week as venues across the country close for three weeks of restrictions in an effort to stem the advance of Covid-19. For Dooley, it is a particularly hard pill to swallow.

“I don't like the vulgarity of talking about money but this is the one bit of income that my wife Miriam and I have had since last March,” he explains. “We have had no income at all – we live in the UK where there was no PUP or artists funds, so we didn't avail of any financial support.”

Dooley’s show is just one casualty of the arts community, which had pivoted to the best of its ability, putting on shows to audiences of 50 people or less, many adding matinee performances in an effort to boost revenue.

Tony Sheehan, artistic director of Triskel Arts Centre in Cork, is philosophical about the restrictions. “We’ve worked really hard since July to ensure a safe and relaxed experience at Triskel and in fact we were back to presenting cinema, concerts and exhibitions more or less full time,” he points out.

“It’s tough that we have to postpone or in some cases cancel movies, music and visual arts – and we are mindful that this impacts artists most of all who need us to be open and trading in order for artists to be able to earn for their work.”

Mary McCarthy of the Crawford Art Gallery

Performers and artists are fully aware of the need to enforce restrictions in the face of a global pandemic, says Aidan Dooley, but it’s important to remember that the arts community has been adhering strictly to the restrictions already in place.

“These venues have been very, very heavily policed in terms of their Covid regulations. They are temperature controlled, people were coming to the performances in small groupings, there was no interval allowed to avoid congregations of people at bars or toilet areas. This blanket ban is pretty harsh, and the consequences on the industry need to be shared with the general public and with our politicians.”

Events, festivals and venues have galvanised immediately, rolling out online content as a salve to those of us who are bereft without our culture fix.

Director of Crawford Art Gallery Mary McCarthy says that over the next three weeks, they’ll be rolling out online content, just like they did during the first lockdown.

“We will continue to produce a lot of online content, which people were great at engaging with the last time. We know that this is not a substitute for everybody, but our attitude is the sooner we can get on top of this, the better for all of us.”

Fiona Kearney of the Glucksman at UCC is extremely sad to see the gallery close. “We have put huge effort into creating a safe environment to view exhibitions in our bright, airy spaces,” she says. “Nothing can replace the live encounter with artworks and the creative learning onsite that gives such a buzz to our spaces in normal times, but the Glucksman team will be online with lots of art activities, digital events and ideas to keep you creative.”

Ed O'Leary, Kino and Live At St Luke's.

Ed O’Leary and the team at the Kino acted swiftly upon the news of Level 3, cancelling Cork Podcast Festival and all the events for the remainder of October.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating, after two and a half months of really good work and having put on safe, socially distant shows being run as successfully as they could be,” he says.

“We’d like people to know that all of the shows that were booked for October will be rescheduled, with the exception of the podcast festival. We are not announcing new dates just yet, because we’ve been here before, but as soon as we know, we’ll let everyone know.”

For Aidan Dooley, the hope remains that the last two weeks of his tour will be able to go ahead in three weeks’ time. In the meantime, he'll be doing a radio broadcast of Tom Crean, from the Everyman on October 24, with the set and full costume – even though there’ll be no audience to see that. It’ll be the first audio broadcast of the piece.

Travelling with his wife Miriam, an actress, in tow to work as show technician, this time was meant to be a joyous family affair. “I was looking forward to performing - albeit to fifty people, but there was going to be a live audience to perform in front of.”