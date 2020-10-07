Wednesday TV tips: Grayson Perry meets the Bikers For Trump, and In Bruges provides black comedy

There's also a repeat of Duncan Stewart's show on the controversial anti-flood plans for Cork
Grayson Perry and the Bikers For Trump.

Eco Eye 

RTÉ One, 7.30pm 

A repeat of Duncan Stewart's show on the plans for flood defences in Cork, and the controversy that has waged about the best way of protecting the city.

Ar Lorg Annie 

TG4, 9.30pm 

Kevin Magee goes in search of the lost Irish paintings of American artist Rockwell Kent, who spent four months in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 1926. We hear how, in later decades he wanted to return to Ireland, but fell foul of the anti-communist McCarthy hearings in the US.

Grayson Perry's Big American Road Trip 

Channel 4, 10pm 

The artist reaches the end of his Harley ride through America with a visit to the predominantly white and rural state of Wisconsin. He meets various participants in the country's fractious culture wars, including a group of fellow-motorcycle enthusiasts who call themselves 'Bikers For Trump'.

In Bruges 

Film4, 11pm 

An impressive Irish effort has Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell playing a pair of hitmen in Martin McDonagh's black comedy set in Belgium.

