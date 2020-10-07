Wednesday TV tips: Grayson Perry meets the Bikers For Trump, and In Bruges provides black comedy

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

A repeat of Duncan Stewart's show on the plans for flood defences in Cork, and the controversy that has waged about the best way of protecting the city.

Ar Lorg Annie

TG4, 9.30pm

Kevin Magee goes in search of the lost Irish paintings of American artist Rockwell Kent, who spent four months in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 1926. We hear how, in later decades he wanted to return to Ireland, but fell foul of the anti-communist McCarthy hearings in the US.

Grayson Perry's Big American Road Trip

Channel 4, 10pm

The artist reaches the end of his Harley ride through America with a visit to the predominantly white and rural state of Wisconsin. He meets various participants in the country's fractious culture wars, including a group of fellow-motorcycle enthusiasts who call themselves 'Bikers For Trump'.

In Bruges

Film4, 11pm

An impressive Irish effort has Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell playing a pair of hitmen in Martin McDonagh's black comedy set in Belgium.