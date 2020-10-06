Do you want to get your hands on a Cheap Irish House? 

It's the good news we've all been craving. RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes is coming back for a second series! Maggie Molloy from @cheapirishhouses and Building Engineer (and Cork man) Kieran McCarthy are back on the house hunt trail, looking for Ireland's best property deals for under €100k.

During the eight-part series, we'll get to see Maggie, a committed magpie of cheap fixer-uppers in the middle of nowhere, bringing house hunters who have a glint in their eye and a renovation in their heart along to see some of her favourite country piles. Along with the sage advice of engineer Kieran, this is going to be exactly the sort of television we need to see in the middle of a pandemic.

“Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible," says Maggie. “There are Cheap Irish Homes everywhere, you just need to know where to look!”

The best thing of all is that they want to hear from you! If you've spent the last six months planning a move to the rural idyll, then the Cheap Irish Homes want to hear from you. If you would like to apply to take part in the show, just email: cheapirishhomes@cameoproductions.ie.