Tuesday TV picks: A new chapter in The Third Day, and a look at Ireland's censorship regime

Cosc

RTÉ One, 7pm

When Edna O'Brien's novel The Country Girls, powerful Catholic Church figure John Charles McQuaid described it as a “smear on Irish womanhood”, and it wasn't long before the book was banned.

Cork duo Theo Dorgan and Donal Ó Drisceoil are among those explaining the context and implications of the banning.

How To Cook Well With Rory O'Connell

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Salmon wrapped in nasturtium leaves, and lamb shanks with tomatoes and almond are among the dishes the Ballymaloe chef prepares.

The Third Day

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

After the immersive 12-hour live episode on Saturday, a new chapter begins on the show with the arrival on the island of a new character.

Helen (Naomie Harris) arrives with her two daughters to combine a holiday with a bit of a personal search.

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life

BBC Two, 9pm

We watch David Jenkins perform a very difficult operation known as a pulmonary endarterectomy (PTE).

The patient, Shelly, has a rare form of hypertension which is leading to the blocking of her pulmonary arteries.

The only way to treat it is to cool her body to a very low temperature, stop her heart and remove all the blood from her body. In other words, she'll be technically dead during some of the operation.