Cork Podcast Festival: Mick Clifford, Two Norries and Ask Audrey 

The Cork Podcast Festival returns this weekend with a slate of homegrown shows, all taking place at the Kino on Washington St. Last year, the former cinema had eager audiophiles spilling out its doors for some of the events at the inaugural festival, but obviously, post-Covid-19, things are a little bit different. Capacity is 40 fully seated, at tables from 2-6 people, with all tables at least 2m apart.

Fin Dwyer's Irish History Podcast kicks things off at 7pm on Friday. Last year at the festival, he took the attentive crowd through a brief tour of voting in Ireland so it will be fascinating to see what subject he delves into this time.

Following that it's the Two Norries Podcast, hosted by James Leonard and Timmy Long and tackling big subjects like drug policy, crime, and justice. It's one season and 11 episodes into its run, having started over the summer.

In a similarly social justice frame of mind, at 3pm on Saturday, October 10, the Rebel Matters podcast takes to the stage. Hosted by the inquisitive Ainle Ó Cairealláin, from Belfast, he also runs the Aclai gym in Cork City.

On the big screen at 5pm is the ever-popular Creep Dive - Sophie White, Jen O’Dwyer, and Cassie Delaney are based in Dublin so lockdown rules mean they can't travel.

Following that at 7pm is the Irish Examiner's own Ask Audrey, whose coterie of characters will be doling out stories and advice that may not all be for the faint of heart. Franck Brass's Piano Bar, featuring Amy McKenna, will provide the night's entertainment from 9pm.

At 5pm on Sunday, October 11, another Irish Examiner podcast gets an outing as the Mick Clifford Podcast makes its maiden live outing with special guest John Spillane. Rounding out the weekend is Donal Dineen, who made one of the special hits of the lockdown with his new podcast, Make Me An Island. He'll present an "illustrated guide to the musical universe. No stone unturned. All the colours, every mood."

For tickets and more info see kinocork.com

YOU'VE GOT TO HEAR THIS:

Wondery made one of the podcasts of the year in Guru, about a darker side to the enlightenment world. And it's got another hit on its hands with Bunga Bunga, which chronicles the rise and fall of - yes, you guessed it - Silvio Berlusconi. Some of the story will be familiar but it's still wildly entertaining to hear it all together in one place. There's seven episodes available with the final one dropping next week.