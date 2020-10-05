Muireann O'Connell: Why I loved Buffy, and was inspired by Marian Finucane 

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

It was created by Joss Whedon before he became “Mr Marvel”. He’s such a smart storyteller. There’s an episode, for example, about being a teenage girl and this love that can’t be fulfilled, and how in order to save other people she has to destroy what she loves.

It really struck with me that sometimes we’ve got responsibility. You can’t just be a selfish person. It’s not about the ego; it’s about people around you and that’s how society works. This show really stands the test of time.

Marian Finucane

Marian Finucane had a gift for doing interviews. There was an interview she did with Roddy Doyle last year and I was entranced.

I remember I was meeting someone and I had to text them to say, 'I’m going to be half an hour late', because she was doing a deep dive; I wasn’t going to be able to get out of the car. I always felt like that when I was listening to her.

Also the job she did on Liveline. How she instituted the show. It had never been done before in Ireland – where it was handed over to the public to say, “Well, what do you want to talk about?”

She did it so well. I remember being eight years’ old in the kitchen and Marian was on Liveline. My mother would be standing beside the radio staring at it: What’s going to happen next? That’s when my love of shouting at the radio first happened, listening to Marian.

This Life spoke to me

This Life was on BBC Two late at night in the late 1990s about a bunch of solicitors who lived together. I wasn’t the sort of child who had a bedtime growing up in Limerick. I was the last of four. My parents had given up at that stage.

They would be out playing cards. My sisters would be gone up the road to their friends. I would have been allowed stay at home at quite a young age, preteens – it was a different time – and that’s when I used to watch This Life. I thought it was fascinating. It spoke to me – the house they lived in; the fact it was a flat-share; their relationships.

In college, I remember ordering the boxset – when boxsets became a thing. I saved up and went up to HMV to order it in for me. I watched it on a loop for about a month.

Succession and being raised by wolves

Succession is outstanding. It’s all about power plays and how you can root it in the Murdoch family. Everything is a game. The characters can’t even be honest with their family. When you have that amount of wealth, the power you have is never enough. It’s pure megalomania.

It's funny, too, when you get sucked into it to see the actors behind it because Brian Cox seems like one of the nicest men in the world. He’s all about Scottish freedom, a guy with a social conscience. How does he turn into the character Logan Roy who is so evil and Machiavellian? It’s so good.

It’s like watching the court of Henry VIII play out.

Pride and Prejudice

The book that I re-read is Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. I find comfort in it. I adore it. It’s set in Regency England. There’s a family of daughters and they’ve no power. There’s nothing they can do for themselves.

Their only role in life is to try to make good matches. It’s interesting the Brontës would have looked down on Jane Austen because of her female characters, who were put into a box and that’s what they had to do; their fiction was more gothic.

Elizabeth, the protagonist, tries to break out of that. She doesn’t want to conform. She’s outspoken. She’s got her own mind, but she can also be easily led. She has these blinders over her eyes. We all have natural prejudices that we have to forgive ourselves for, and we can grow.

That’s the beauty of life – you have new experiences, you learn something new and you can become a different person. It’s what’s a bit scary about social media – that you can be equated with the person you were 10 years ago.

Taking a look behind the bastards

I’m a podcast fiend. Behind the Bastards is so good. It’s by Robert Evans, a journalist. One of the first episodes is about Saddam Hussein’s time as a romance novelist; there’s another one about Hitler’s sex life, the whole sad story.

He has an episode, Mark Zuckerberg: The Worst Person of the 21st Century (So Far). Another one I remember delves into YouTube and how they changed their algorithm in 2011 so it could become a more poisonous place.

He’s done the whole Black Lives Matter movement and policing in America. What he covers is amazing. It’s excellent.

Where is George Gibney?

The podcast series Where is George Gibney? which is still running is brilliant. I mentioned it on my Instagram recently and the amount of people that got onto me to say, “he was my swim teacher”, so many people know him.

The producers Mark Horgan and Ciarán Cassidy are treating the subject matter – and the survivors, the victims of this man, knowing he’s still out in the world, and that he’s never faced any sort of justice – with such respect.

They’re giving the story time to develop. There’s no jumping in. They’ve got people to be so open with their stories. The survivors’ fortitude is astounding. It’s phenomenally well done.

Lizzo and body positivity

'Lizzo is one of the best things to happen to the planet.'

Since about 2015, my life has been taken up with Lizzo. She’s one of the best things to happen to the planet. She’s brilliant. She doesn’t give a hoot. She has a brilliant way with lyrics.

She puts on such a fantastic stage show, doing crazy dance routines, the craic she has with the audience; and her songs are banging. I got to see her twice last year – in Berlin and the Olympia in Dublin; I thought the Olympia was going to take off. It blew my mind. I can’t imagine the amount of abuse she gets from people online about her size, about what she’s singing about, her sexuality, because she’s so open. She’s inspirational.

Muireann O’Connell is the co-host of Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show. She also provides the voice over for First Love, Virgin Media, 10pm, Monday.