Friday TV tips: Graham Norton is back, and the Late Late show features Sharon Horgan and Dr Marie Cassidy

The Cork presenter will be appearing in his own (pre-recorded) show on BBC, as well as chatting to Ryan Tubridy. Robert Plant also joins Jools for a chat about Led Zeppelin and beyond
Graham Norton, during the filming for the Graham Norton Show.

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 13:00 PM
Mike McGrath Bryan

Sport 

Soccer action includes Coventry v Bournemouth (Sky Sports, ko 6pm), Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers (RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm), and St Johnstone v Celtic (Sky Sports, ko 8.15pm).

The Late Late Show 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Graham Norton, Sharon Horgan, Dr Marie Cassidy, Gavin James, and Professor Luke O'Neill feature in tonight's guest list.

Later… with Jools Holland 

BBC Two, 10pm 

Robert Plant talks about his life in Led Zeppelin and beyond, as well as selecting some of his favourite performances by other artists in the Later archive. London Grammar also perform some new music.

The Graham Norton Show 

BBC One, 10.45pm 

The Cork host returns for a new series, with combination of in-studio guests and live link-ups. Among those appearing on tonight's show Dolly Parton and Rupert Everett, with music from Róisín Murphy.

STREAMING TIPS

Malcolm In The Middle, All4

One of the greatest TV comedies ever made, all seven seasons get a run on the Channel 4 streaming service. Bryan Cranston went on to become an even bigger star with Breaking Bad, and he also shines here as dad Hal.

The Boys In The Band, Netflix, available now 

Zachary Quinto and Jim Parsons (Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory) star in a film adaptation of the New York play from the 1960s that was considered one of the first depictions of the lives of gay men.

