Graham Norton, Sharon Horgan, Dr Marie Cassidy and Professor Luke O'Neill on The Late Late Show tonight

Talkshow hosts have a variety of techniques to try to get their guests to open up and maybe reveal something particularly interesting live on air. But you don't get to be a five-time BAFTA TV Award winner for your comedy chat show without learning a few tricks on how to deflect awkward moments and change the subject either. So it should be an amusing encounter between Graham Norton and Ryan Tubridy on tonight's Late Late Show.

In the 'red corner' we have Graham Norton, master of the innuendo-laden aside, and generally relentlessly irreverent and funny. He has interviewed some impressive celebs and made it look effortless in the extreme. But how will he handle being asked all the questions? Will he be able to dodge any awkward moments and control the direction of the chat?

And in the 'blue corner' we have Ryan Tubridy. He has also interviewed a good share of international celebs and has a disarming ability to draw interviewees in and make them feel like he's just having a little chat. And (to stick with sports metaphors for a moment) he has the home advantage.

Graham Norton takes on Ryan Tubridy in a battle of late-night talk kings

Graham Norton joins Ryan to discuss his summer spent in West Cork, finding inspiration for his novels in small-town Ireland, and how you can never escape the bonds of home. They have met in the 'chatshow arena' in the past and Norton scored a good jab at Tubridy when the Late Late Show moved temporarily to London in 2018 and Norton was a guest.

Ryan asked if they could talk about Graham’s mother, and Graham quipped that she'd be changing channels to watch the Graham Norton Show after her son's segment concluded. But Tubridy has really grown into this role and is in charge of this show, so let's see how this plays out.

However, Tubridy isn't here for a 'sprint' tonight — he's got to pace himself over a full evening of talking with other guests.

Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, and author of Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here’s the Science, Luke O’Neill, will join Ryan to crunch the latest Covid-19 figures. He'll also do a live demonstration on how masks work.

Signed lots of preordered copies of my new book ‘Never Mind the B#ll*cks Here’s the Science’ #NeverMindTheBollocks out Oct 2nd. You can preorder a signed copy from Dubray using https://t.co/oD7ox40stX pic.twitter.com/26GQHWddr6 — Luke O'Neill (@laoneill111) September 22, 2020

Sharon Horgan, creator of hit series including Catastrophe and Divorce, will discuss the importance of supporting upcoming writers, her role in Herself, and growing up on a turkey farm in Co Meath.

Sharon Horgan: grew up on a turkey farm in County Meath

For 20 years, Dr Marie Cassidy, the former chief State pathologist, played a central role in detecting some of the most heinous crimes in Ireland's recent history. She joins Ryan to discuss why one of the toughest jobs imaginable has not left her in despair for humanity.

Conor Ferguson, husband of the late RTÉ News anchor, Keelin Shanley, will be in studio to discuss her legacy. Keelin's posthumous memoir, A Light That Never Goes Out, is out now. Following Conor's interview, there will be a special performance by Hothouse Flowers in memory of Keelin.

Singer Gavin James will also be in the studio to perform his latest hit single, Boxes.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show at 9.35pm on RTÉ One