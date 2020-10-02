Olly Murs announces Cork gig for 2021

UK pop star Olly Murs is coming to Cork in 2021.

The former X-Factor runner-up will play Live at the Marquee on June 8 next year.

The Cork concert series was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of the 2020 shows that were cancelled are to go ahead in 2021, including The Coronas, Sinead O’Connor and Christy Moore.

Murs will play a 25-date tour next summer and the Troublemaker singer will also play Live At Botanic Gardens in Belfast on June 7.

A statement revealed that the shows “aim to put a smile back on everyone’s face when he will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.”

Murs said on social media that he will also have new music coming out next year.

YEP that's right 🤪.... I'm getting back to work & going on a 2021 SUMMER TOUR ☀️🍻😎 GET IN!! New music, New year and New vibes! 9am Friday 9th October tickets will be on sale 👌🏻😎👍🏻 SEE YA 🔜 XX pic.twitter.com/nYKHGei0f8 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Take That frontman Gary Barlow has also announced tour dates in Ireland next year.

Barlow’s ‘Music Played By Humans - The Tour’ will be in Belfast’s SSE Arena on June 21 and the 3Arena in Dublin on June 22.

Barlow will perform with a full orchestra and will also be joined by special guest Beverly Knight.

‘Music Played By Humans’ will be Barlow’s first solo release in seven years.

The album features collaborations with stars from around the world including James Corden, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra, Barry Manilow, Chilly Gonzales, Alesha Dixon, Beverley Knight, Ibrahim Maalouf and Avishai Cohen.

“I love performing,'' said Barlow.

“I’ve missed it so much. I’m excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again.”

Tickets for both Murs and Barlow’s concerts go on sale on Friday, October 9.