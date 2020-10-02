Olly Murs announces Cork gig for 2021

Take That star Gary Barlow has also announced a solo Dublin concert for next summer
Olly Murs announces Cork gig for 2021

Olly Murs is coming to Cork next summer.

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 08:16 AM
Steve Neville

UK pop star Olly Murs is coming to Cork in 2021.

The former X-Factor runner-up will play Live at the Marquee on June 8 next year.

The Cork concert series was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of the 2020 shows that were cancelled are to go ahead in 2021, including The Coronas, Sinead O’Connor and Christy Moore.

Murs will play a 25-date tour next summer and the Troublemaker singer will also play Live At Botanic Gardens in Belfast on June 7.

A statement revealed that the shows “aim to put a smile back on everyone’s face when he will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.” 

Murs said on social media that he will also have new music coming out next year.

Meanwhile, Take That frontman Gary Barlow has also announced tour dates in Ireland next year.

Barlow’s ‘Music Played By Humans - The Tour’ will be in Belfast’s SSE Arena on June 21 and the 3Arena in Dublin on June 22.

Barlow will perform with a full orchestra and will also be joined by special guest Beverly Knight.

‘Music Played By Humans’ will be Barlow’s first solo release in seven years.

The album features collaborations with stars from around the world including James Corden, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra, Barry Manilow, Chilly Gonzales, Alesha Dixon, Beverley Knight, Ibrahim Maalouf and Avishai Cohen.

“I love performing,'' said Barlow.

“I’ve missed it so much. I’m excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again.” 

Tickets for both Murs and Barlow’s concerts go on sale on Friday, October 9.

Read More

Question of Taste: Sinead Kennedy - 'I said to Tom Cruise, 'You're such a ride!''

More in this section

Want to visit the locations where Normal People was filmed? There's a new app for that Want to visit the locations where Normal People was filmed? There's a new app for that
Question of Taste: Sinead Kennedy - 'I said to Tom Cruise, 'You're such a ride!'' Question of Taste: Sinead Kennedy - 'I said to Tom Cruise, 'You're such a ride!''
Scene & Heard: TikTok meets Fleetwood Mac, and Cork Film Fest announces opener  Scene & Heard: TikTok meets Fleetwood Mac, and Cork Film Fest announces opener 

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices