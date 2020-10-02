Scene & Heard: TikTok meets Fleetwood Mac, and Cork Film Fest announces opener 

MUSIC NEWS:

The power of TikTok in music was underlined this week when one of Fleetwood Mac's songs re-entered a major music chart in the US after going viral with a clip on the short-form video network. A user named Doggface208 had posted a video of himself drinking fruit juice while skateboarding, with the tune 'Dreams' as the soundtrack. The resulting increase in streams pushed the tune into the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

The music world lost two giants this week with the deaths of Mac Davis and Helen Reddy. The latter's name is probably the better-known of the two, as the Australian sang on huge hits such as 'I Am Woman', 'No Way to Treat a Lady' and 'Angie Baby'. While Davis's name may not be as familiar, some of his songs certainly are, as 'In The Ghetto' and 'A Little Less Conversation' are considered Elvis classics.

Music Week Ireland is the big event on the domestic calendar next week, with the likes of CMat and several west-coast hip-hoppers among the acts showcasing their wares at the Dublin event.

Cork Folk Festival continues through the weekend with live gigs at Triskel and Kino, and online events.

FILM TIPS:

The upcoming film festivals in Cork will be a close eye on any increase in Covid restrictions in the hope that they can still go ahead with physical screenings.

Cork International Film Festival (Nov 4-15) has announced the eagerly-awaited Nomadland as its opener. The winner of the Golden Lion at the 2020 Venice Film Festival stars Frances McDormand in the fictionalised account of a real-life journey featuring encounters with Americans who had been forced into transient lives by the 2008 financial collapse. The festival also hopes to run a series of events to tie-in with the centenary commemorations of Cork's role in the War of Independence.

IndieCork kicks off on Sunday, with highlights until October 11 including Fergus O’Farrell documentary Breaking Out, and highly-rated American drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

Triskel in Cork has Portugese film Vitalina Varela until Sunday, followed by next week's offering of Henry Glassie: Fieldwork, from Cork director Pat Collins, whose last offering was the magnificent Song Of Granite.

TV PICKS:

Fans of Robert Plant should try to catch Later With Jools Holland tonight on BBC Two, as the Led Zeppelin frontman talks about his life in music, and also picks some of his favourite performances by other artists from the Later archive.

There's another rock heavyweight on Sunday night on TG4 as Ghost Blues tells the tale of Rory Gallagher. Cork duo Theo Dorgan and Donal Ó Drisceoil feature on Cosc on RTÉ on Tuesday, which tells of the banning of Edna O'Brien's novel The Country Girls in the 1960s, and Ar Lorg Annie on TG4 on Wednesday looks at the Irish paintings of Rockwell Kent. We hear how the American artist had wanted to spend more time in Ireland, but was unable to return after falling foul of Joseph McCarthy's communist witch-hunts.

VISUAL ART:

Art meets Science at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork next week with the Invisible Light exhibition takes us beyond the normally-visual spectrum to ultraviolet, infra-red, gamma rays, etc. It's the brainchild of the School of Looking from artists Denis Connolly and Anne Cleary, and will tour to a number of other venues after its Crawford premiere, including Expo Dubai in 2021.

Across the city, the Glucksman currently has an exhibition comprised of some of the works in UCC's art collection, featuring pieces by the likes of Basil Blackshaw and Patrick Collins.