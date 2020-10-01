IDLES: 'We’re too popular now so we have to be taken down a peg' 

IDLES are a band you can believe in. Whether it’s their recorded output to date, such as second album Joy as an Act of Resistance, which railed against bigotry and offered a shoulder to cry on, or their live shows, with raucous fans, the Bristol five piece seemed like a new breed of guitar-toting lads.

So Idles are a band you can believe in. Unless you don’t. Unless you think they’re too on the nose with their lyrics and music, that they don’t back up their big statements in their music with offline action. ‘Why aren’t they denouncing the Tories?’ seemed like a regular criticism tweeted at them. So if you already fall into one of those two camps, chances are your stance won’t be changing after listening to third album Ultra Mono, just released on Partisan Records, also home to Fontaines DC, who have supported them across the US.

Take ‘Grounds’ for example. It finds Joe Talbot proclaiming: “Not a single thing has ever been mended by you standing there and saying you're offended.” If you’re rolling your eyes, chances are you’ve already made up your mind. For everybody else, it might just add to the belief that Idles are untouchable right now.

Guitarist Mark Bowen, originally from Belfast, would agree about that last statement. “I firmly believe that I am in one of the best bands on the planet. Whether or not people recognise that is slightly unimportant to me,” he says.

Though it’s only been four years, does Bowen feel like he and the band have changed much from Idles version one? “It's had a huge impact on our lives. And one of the things we use the band for is a form of catharsis for ourselves and a soundboard for each other. We're very open, very caring; we share a lot and our communication is paramount. There's been a lot of progress within the band. We've changed a lot,” he says.

“Certainly on this album campaign, there's been lots of room for progression, lots of room for self-reflection, and space for positive proactivity from the band. I'm excited about what the next couple of years holds as Ultra Mono comes out and the repercussions of what that means.”

It hasn’t been a smooth album campaign for Ultra Mono. Sleaford Mods tweeted accusations of class appropriation have stuck, while the NME pushed them hard on their lack of female support acts down the year (since our interview they’ve announced a UK/Ireland tour with a host of such diverse bands).

Bowen acknowledges all this, but explains:

Despite the fact we hadn't done anything differently and haven't changed as people at all, and they were supportive all the up at this point, they kinda flip it - we're too popular now so we have to be taken down a peg.

He adds: “I think a lot of criticisms waved at the band are valid and we have to listen to them and respond to them. That's what we've done on this album from criticisms raised against us on the last album and criticisms raised at us currently, especially with regards to diversity in our support acts. It's something we're working on. We're a work in progress and it's something that we recognise and take very, very seriously.”

On the slow-burning ‘A Hymn’, Talbot pleads: “I wanna be loved, everybody does.”

Does Bowen feel like the growing anti-Idles chorus in the press and social media is weighing on the frontman’s shoulders? “It weighs a lot on Joe because he's the spokesperson of the band,” he says. “It definitely gets to him but it's about being supportive, being there for him, and one of the beautiful things about this album is that it is a strong statement of intent. So the other day I went back and listened to the album for the first time in a long time and it just reminded me what our intentions are as a band and that we are a work in progress despite all of our flaws, we are trying, we are trying harder than we ever have before and that's it.” A pause, and then, laughing, he declares: “F**k em!”