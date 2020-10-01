Want to visit the locations where Normal People was filmed? There's a new app for that

Dedicated fans of 2020's big romance can follow Marianne and Connell's trail from Sligo to Dublin and beyond
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in a scene from Normal People.

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 15:27 PM
Mike McGrath Bryan

While it may be held in high regard for its portrayal of intimacy, vulnerability and longing, Normal People's sleeper star was its exquisite selection of filming locations across the country, taking in everything from rural quiet, to urban hustle and bustle.

So it's no surprise that international Normal People fandom has reached the point where an app highlighting the surrounds the show was committed to tape in is now available in Apple and Google's respective stores. 

Normal People Locations' main menu
Developed by Dan O'Connor of Dublin developers Packed Canvas, and released this week, Normal People Locations features over 65 Irish locations, categorised by broad location, as well as the show's own timeline.

Normal People Locations' map function
Normal People Locations' map function

Fans of the show can follow Marianne and Connell's journey from Sligo to Dublin and beyond through the cafes, pubs, houses, streets, parks etc. that feature in the Emmy-nominated mini-drama, from the Wild Atlantic Way to Trinity College Dublin.

Information on locations' history and locality is available.
Each location comes with a quick rundown of its importance to the show, as well as a general history of the building, and its local area. 

For more information and to download:

Louise O'Neill

