Thursday TV tips: Miriam O'Callaghan takes the pulse of the nation, and Dundalk play a multi-million euro qualifier

A state-of-the-nation poll tests how Irish people have been coping with the changed world since Covid arrived, and The Apprentice offers a selection of best bits
Miriam O'Callaghan: presents 'The Next Normal', a look at the state of play in the fight against Covid

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 13:00 PM
Mike McGrath Bryan

Dundalk v KI Klaksvik 

RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player, ko 7.30pm 

If the Irish side beat the Faroe Islanders in this Europa League qualifying round at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, they'll gain entry to the lucrative group stages of the competition. 

The part-timers might look like a decent draw for Dundalk, but they'll be aware that Klaksvik hammered Dinamo Tbilisi 6-1 in the previous round. 

Tonight is a one-off game, with extra time and penalties if required.

Return of the Wild: The Bearman of Buncrana 

RTÉ One, 8.30pm 

The wolves, lynx and bears are introduced to their enclosures in Co Donegal as the staff put the finishing touches on the facility in advance of the big opening.

The Apprentice Best Bits 

BBC One, 9pm 

With the Covid-inspired cancellation of this year's series, Alan Sugar launches a six-part 'greatest hits' series looking back over the past 15 years on the show.

The Next Normal 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Miriam O'Callaghan and Mark Coughlan present a state-of-the-nation show based around a national poll to see how people have been adapting to the Covid era. Family, finances, physical and mental health, etc, are all discussed.

