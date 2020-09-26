Demi Moore on 40 years in acting: 'I was moved by provocative things'

Demi Moore will soon be celebrating her 40th year in the movie industry.

Since her film debut in 1981 in indie drama ‘Choices’, the Hollywood superstar has appeared in over 50 movies to date including huge box office hits such as ‘Ghost’, ‘Indecent Proposal’ and ‘Disclosure’.

In 1996 she became the highest paid actress in film industry when she received $12.5million to star in ‘Striptease’. A year later she played one of her most famous roles as US Navy SEAL in training in ‘G.I. Jane’.

Most recently she has been filming brand-new pandemic thriller ‘Songbird’, which is produced by Michael Bay and marks one of the first movies to begin shooting since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, Demi was at the recent Venice Film Festival 2020 – albeit virtually – to take part in a chat as part of Mastercard’s ‘See Life Through a Different Lens’ series of conversations.

At the event, she spoke about ‘Songbird’, how her life has been during lockdown, her movie inspirations, the best advice she has ever been given, her thoughts on women in the film industry and more.

So Demi, how are you? we are in strange times right now?

DM: I think all considered, I feel like I’m doing really well, you know, this isn’t an equal opportunity virus or a pandemic and so I really know how fortunate I am.

We’re all going through this, but we’re not all having the same experience. I tend to really try to look for what something’s giving us, as opposed to what it’s taking away and exactly like this opportunity to be able to connect, to be able to continue on with the festival [Venice], that otherwise wouldn’t have been able to happen at all. So I feel really good. I almost feel timid to say that, but I am finding goodness in this challenge.

You have been shooting a new film called ‘Songbird’, whose theme is very timely – it’s a pandemic thriller, produced by Michael Bay. Can you tell us about it and your role?

DM: So, you know, it’s about a pandemic in the future, the near future that was shot during a pandemic. And I think, you know, it’s a cautionary tale. It’s the version of what happens in our worst nightmare with this virus. And, you know, it’s looking at a world that has, you know, separated between those who have and have not and the desperation and fear that can take over.

And it was the first film, from what I understand, to get the green light. So in a way, I felt like we were kind of the guinea pigs. You know, we were the test case to see if it if it could work as they were slowly rolling out a new version of how we can work safely.

And my character is a woman, a mother, a wife who’s resorted to some black market dealing to survive for her family. And it’s a world where if you’re immune, which my character is, you have almost a free pass to move about where everyone else cannot.

Film festivals are all about inspiration. What inspires you today in your work and what have been your inspirations throughout your career?

DM: I think early on it was things for me that opened up questions and conversation, things that pushed me beyond what I knew what or just what the status quo was. So in a way, I guess the simple answer to that is I was definitely moved by things that were provocative. And I don’t mean just in a sexual context, but of things that really pushed us to think outside the box.

And, you know, in the very early days for me, I think so much of what inspired and moved me was about exploring how to love myself, how to find myself and in looking in different ways to discover the different pieces of me.

You know, I shared about this in my book [‘Inside Out’] that when I was 15, I lived in an apartment building in West Hollywood and one of the other residents was Nastassja Kinski. And that is what opened my eyes and helped move me to make the decision to pursue a career in acting.

She spoke English beautifully, but she didn’t feel confident in how she read it. So I would read scripts to her aloud. And there was something that she had that was so magical, so self- possessed. And I didn’t know what it was, but I knew that I wanted it. And I remember as a kid seeing certain films and really being moved.

Such as?

DM: I mean, I can go all the way back to seeing films like ‘Philadelphia Story’ or a film like ‘Sweet Charity’ to then, you know, what a way to go to then seeing ‘Funny Girl’. And then I think I was really awakened to something different when I saw ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’.

How do you prepare for a movie? Either specifically or in general?

DM: Well, let’s see, I mean, you know, they’re all somewhat different in terms of the physical side of it. So I’ve obviously had to do very different things for ‘G.I. Jane’, I certainly was doing very different prep on a physical level and exploring different aspects of the military.

You know, looking at really the elements of what women were facing at that time and particularly in the military. And so that was a lot of just physical training and hard co-re physical training. They put us through a modified SEAL training. And like ‘Ghost’ obviously I had to do my best to learn how to work the potter’s wheel...

The way you cry in that movie [‘Ghost’] is so realistic – how did you manage that?

DM: I don’t know. It’s just what came. It’s just what came. And I know it’s become such an iconic moment and, you know, there was something for me that I felt it was really important to be still. That it needed to speak for itself and that if I gave too much emotion, that it would steal from the moment.

Have you ever been given some advice on set that you still hold with you today while working?

DM: You know, before I started to pursue my career, I had an opportunity to go watch the taping of the television show ‘Happy Days’, which was a really big deal that I was invited to go and I was invited to go with someone who, I had a friendship with a person in the cast, Gary Marshall was there. And I think I was maybe 14-and-a- half, 15 years old. And I was introduced to him - which he did not remember when I saw him many years later - but it had an extremely profound effect.

Out of nowhere, he said to me, ‘You know, if you could harness that energy, you could really do something with it.’

And for whatever reason, it was almost like the divine message that was coming, it didn’t land or have any impact, his life went on, but the resonance that that held for me was life changing, life changing. And absolutely, because I think it gave me an awareness that I didn’t have of myself.

And because I didn’t really have a lot of parental guidance, so I didn’t have that reflection in other places. It just completely brought me into myself and put me in a direction to make a decision of what I wanted to do - at 15 years old.

What kind of advice would you give today to women embarking on a film career?

DM: You know, it’s such a different time. So there’s certain things that just aren’t of my experience, in terms of how it works today.

But I think at the core of it, I think the common denominator is you have to really want this and you have to really be willing to put in the effort, knowing you’re going to face a lot of rejection. But my biggest advice, I guess, would be don’t take anything personal, don’t take anything personal and don’t look for someone outside of you to validate you.

We now have many different ways of watching movies – what is your favourite way to watch a movie?

DM: Well, you know, I still love going to the theatre to see a film. My one hope, I would say, as we move forward in this time, when we are seeing so much more being distributed just directly through the different outlets, through cable, is that we don’t lose the value and the ability to show films on the big screen, because that’s just magical.

Speaking of that magic, do you remember your first epiphany at a movie theatre when you were younger, a single movie or single screening that you still remember today?

DM: I have to think about that one. I feel like there’s been there’s so many.

What keeps coming to mind for some reason is ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, I don’t know why.

It’s a seminal movie.

DM: Yes, I think there was, you know, I don’t know, there was something in the look and feel and also getting inside of seeing people that are considered bad.

And feeling their humanity. And of course, I mean, Faye Dunaway was like... like, I remember that and ‘Network’, speaking of Faye Dunaway. And I remember vividly going to see ‘The Eyes of Laura Mars’.

Speaking of different formats – film, tv, indies, blockbusters. What are the differences you have found working in these formats and is there a format you prefer?

DM: Well, the format that I’m the most familiar with is definitely film and, you know, and I think that is still definitely where my passion lies. But of all the things you’ve mentioned, the one thing that I haven’t yet had a chance to explore and I would very much like to is doing a long-form, high-end series, because to me that is like watching mini films, you know, there’s just eight or 10 of them.

The ones that I feel are done with beautiful, you know, cinematography and production. And I think as an actor, the reason I’m interested in that is because it’s an opportunity to develop a character over time. You don’t get that when you have, you know, one script and a very clear beginning, middle and end. I mean, to be able to do that over, you know, eight to 10 hours versus an hour and 40 minutes, I think would be really wonderful.

Throughout your career, you’ve been a strong role model for women in cinema and now we are seeing more and more female empowerment, more women directors, the Venice film festival has eight competing for the Golden Lion. What is your take on the situation right now for women?

DM: You know, as we hear over and over, representation, you know, is by far one of the strongest ways in which we can support other women there. Being eight women is what encourages the little girl, the teenager who’s, you know, my goddaughter, who’s 12, who is an aspiring filmmaker.

So like knowing that there are other women that they can see taking on these different roles that, you know, had predominantly been held by men is what I think makes the difference.

I know for myself that one of the things also for me that I really want to focus on is, is I’d like to work with more women. You know, I did I just did a narrative podcast with Shana Feste and it was an interesting new outlet creatively.

We were able to do that during the pandemic and the quarantine. And now we’re taking it out and exploring working on that as a show. But I really enjoyed working with a female director and I haven’t really had that much opportunity.

What is your connection to Venice? You are here in virtual form but have you visited before?

DM: So I’ve only had the good fortune to be in Venice once before. And, you know, there’s something really magical and romantic in its idea of, you know, moving from place to place in a boat and being that close to the ocean.

There’s nothing like it anywhere. And some of the beautiful architecture. But I need to come back, I need more time there.

About the theme of ‘Seeing Life Through a Different Lens’, which is what these discussions are about – what gave you the chance in your life or your work to see life through a different lens? Cinema, of course, allows us to do this?

DM: I mean, look that is a gift that we have to be able to either bring a reflection, you know, it’s almost like the reflection of the inner reality. You know, we’re able to bring that out. But we also have the opportunity to bring awareness to realities that through these different lenses of perception, I mean, I look at, you know, like step away from work or career to life.

The reality is that how we hold something is everything, what’s really going on, our lens of perception is what creates our happiness and well-being. It’s not what’s going on outside of us, if that makes sense. And I think that cinema is just an extension of that. And we have an opportunity through the lens of film making to bring healing and awareness and to really create change.

What kind of things do you like to watch?

DM: One of the things about, you know, it opening up to have outlets like Apple and Netflix and Amazon and Hulu and HBO is that it has opened up opportunities, to see different things that we might not have had, you know, particularly in the world of documentary filmmaking. And I mean, I happen to be bit of a fan of true crime personally. And I find myself gravitating towards those stories, even though that’s a bit dark. And I don’t know why.

Finally, what would you like your legacy would be in movies?

DM: Oh, wow, I guess I don’t think of myself in that way. I guess for it to be seen as courageous and, you know, when I think of ‘Indecent Proposal’ and ‘Disclosure’ and ‘G.I. Jane’, in particular, you know, even ‘Striptease’, there are things within that kind of all have a connection of pushing outside of the norm, of the status quo.

They pushed you to really, you know, they all ask very provocative or brought forward very provocative questions. And I think I was seeking, you know, answers to those myself, which is why they were attractive to me to do.