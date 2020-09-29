This Much I Know: Actor Ingrid Craigie hopes 'talent is more important than ambition'

I act because I love inhabiting another character.

I’m a mixture of outgoing and shy. Certainly not an all-singing all-dancing type of performer.

There was no history of acting in my family. My school drama teacher Nora Lever was the first person to suggest to me that I could be an actor. Up until that point I hadn't even realised it was an option. I thought I’d be an army colonel, like my father. Until he told me we didn’t have any girl soldiers.

When I left school, there were no drama schools in Dublin. I went to Trinity to read English, with a plan to get into acting through the student group 'Players'. Luckily, the plan worked. Student drama societies were treated a bit like fringe theatres. Not long after that I got my first proper contract with the Abbey.

I began going to the theatre in secondary school. A performance of Borstal Boy at the Abbey with Frank Grimes and Niall Tóibín opened my eyes to what theatre is meant to do.

I’d never met characters like those being portrayed on stage - boys who were in prison. The play helped me realise that didn’t necessarily mean they were bad, or had done something wrong. It expanded my empathy and compassion.

My advice to anyone interested in a career in this business is that you have to love it. Otherwise you will not withstand it. And, it’s a good idea to develop another skill too.

It’s hard to strike the balance that an actor much have between vulnerability and toughness. Some protect themselves too much and are therefore not open to the character they’re playing. Others make themselves too vulnerable and cannot therefore withstand the inevitable disappointments and rejections.

As a freelance worker you have to be disciplined with your routine. I have learned to enjoy, rather than waste, the time when I’m not working and to presume that I will work again.

The biggest challenge I’ve had to face was when I reached menopause and unexpectedly and dramatically had a crash, mentally. It had been an emotionally stressful time relationship-wise and then several people I loved died in quick succession. One day I was OK and working away and the next it seemed that the ground opened up and I tumbled into a giant hole. I couldn’t laugh, cry or sleep. My GP did tests and put me on HRT. I couldn’t believe the difference. In a matter of days I was back to my usual optimistic self.

It made me realise just how vulnerable we all are and how easy it would be to fall through the cracks without proper support.

If I could change one thing in our society I’d change how we look after health and housing for the vulnerable.

My idea of misery is living in fear. To feel I have no options.

If I could be reborn as someone else for a day I’d be a member of Shakespeare’s theatre company.

My biggest extravagance is buying paintings.

If I wasn’t an actor, I’d work in the visual arts, or something to do with history.

I hope talent is more important than ambition. Although I have seen people get places on blind ambition alone…

My biggest fault is that I find it difficult to rebel against authority. My father was an honourable man and I believed that everyone in authority was as good as he was. It came as quite a shock to discover that this is not the case.

The personality trait I admire most is a strong moral core.

The thing that irritates me most about others is arrogance.

I’ve never been afraid of death and I don’t believe in an after life, in a literal sense. But I do believe we are all connected and that our matter continues on after we die.

I was with my mother when she died and was struck by how ordinary yet also how extraordinary it was. It was impossible to comprehend what had happened. It was as thought she had been born again - into death. That gives me great comfort.

So far life has taught me that none of us can do it on our own. We have to be there for other people and equally we have to allow other people to be there for us.

