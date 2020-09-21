Irish Women in Harmony are looking for talented tweens for their upcoming Christmas single

It started as a lockdown fundraiser for SAFE Ireland, drawing together womens' voices from all over the Irish musical spectrum, ranging from Imelda May, Úna Healy and Lisa Hannigan, to Soulé, Pillow Queens and Erica Cody, to take on an Irish '90s classic in The Cranberries' Dreams.

It became a pop-cultural event: becoming the most-downloaded Irish song of the year to date, amassing over one million streams on Spotify and 10 million listens on national radio, and opening the Late Late Show's season with an extraordinary in-studio performance.

Irish Women in Harmony's collective success has been a feelgood story for the arts in Ireland during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, and the project is set to return in time for the Christmas season, with plans in motion for a holiday follow-up.

And this is where the young songbird in your life comes in.

The group is looking for 12 very young singers, aged 12 and under, to audition for the single, performing in a special choir (recorded in line with social-distancing measures) alongside some of the vocalists that are partaking in the project.

Irish Women in Harmony's "Harmonizer-In-Chief" RuthAnne Cunningham says: “Irish Women In Harmony is all about inspiring young Irish girls to get into music and dream big. When I was younger I always wanted to sing at any opportunity I got, so we’d like to give 12 x 12s-and-under the chance to sing with us on our Christmas project. And we are so excited to hear your submissions.”

To enter, submit a 30-second video clip of you singing Dreams to irishwomeninharmony@gmail.com, or post/dm your video on Instagram, tagging @irishwomeninharmony, and the hashtag #IWIHSearch.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Wednesday 30th September, and parental permission will be required.