What's Joffrey from Game of Thrones up to these days?

Kinsale man Jack Gleeson stars in To Be a Machine (Version 1.0), the newest entry in a long and growing theatre resumé, for Dublin Theatre Festival.
Jack Gleeson in Dead Centre's To Be a Machine by Dead Centre & Mark O'Connell as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2020. Pic: Jason Booher

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 12:54 PM
Mike McGrath Bryan

He may have portrayed television's most-hated villain at the height of the Game of Thrones phenomenon, but there's no arguing with the resumé that Kinsale-born actor Jack Gleeson has built since his time on the show as King Joffrey came to an end in 2014. 

Having achieved worldwide recognition at a relatively young age, the actor has since focused on developing a body of work in theatre, working as an actor and dramaturg, including trips to Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London's Soho Theatre.

The Boy King: a career-making role for Jack Gleeson

As the Covid-19 crisis continues, and arts organisations continue to adapt to changing circumstances, Dublin Theatre Festival has programmed a number of plays and dramatic productions from Thursday September 24 to Sunday October 11, including live-streamed stage productions, and a narrative-led, interactive phone conversation.

Further blurring the boundaries of how theatre reaches us amid prevailing circumstances, the Dead Centre theatre company is presenting an online-streaming adaptation of Mark O'Connell's Wellcome Prize-winning book To Be a Machine, where Gleeson, as protagonist, reckons with the nature of humanity, the human condition, and the inevitability of death.

Gleeson appearing on The Morning Show in 2013, on the station then known as TV3

In an experiment to imagine theatre and audience interaction without physical limits, audience members will be asked to upload a 30-second video of themselves to be included in the play (which will be needed to complete the booking process).

This production of the show is an early premiere for Dead Centre ahead of a wider run, and will be streaming live to your device from the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar, Dublin.

To Be a Machine runs from September 30 to October 10. For tickets and more information, head to dublintheatrefestival.ie.

