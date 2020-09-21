Five TV shows for week ahead 

The return of the Great British Bake Off and Mary Barry's visit to Cork to sample the Rebel County's food fares are among the highlights this week
Five TV shows for week ahead 
Monday, September 21, 2020 - 07:00 AM
Des O’Driscoll

1|monday| RTÉ INVESTIGATES

A look at the importance of whistleblowers to Irish society also discusses the implications for the brave people who speak out, and the effects it can have on their families.

  • RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2|tuesday| THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF

It’s back for a new series after being filmed at a special Covid-free hideaway bubble.

  • Channel 4, 8pm

3 |wednesday| MARY BERRY’S SIMPLE COMFORTS

More food fare as the 85-year-old visits Cork, taking in the English Market, and the area’s butter history, as well as sampling a drop at the Midleton distillery.

  • BBC Two, 8pm

4|thursday| Inside Culture With Mary Beard

A new series begins in Stonehenge, where she discusses the areas of culture that have either won or lost during the current crisis.

  • BBC Two, 7.30pm

5 |friday| LUGS BRANIGAN

Documentary on the former Dublin garda and boxer who would famously give offenders a choice between ‘box to the face or a day in court’. Despite his unconventional approach, we hear how he was well regarded in the communities where he worked.

  • TG4, 7.30pm

Read More

Party like it's 1949: What to expect at the Dublin Theatre Festival

More in this section

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles John Boyega and Letitia Wright appear in new Small Axe trailer
People celebrating the independence of I Party like it's 1949: What to expect at the Dublin Theatre Festival
Van%20Morrison Van Morrison to release anti-lockdown songs

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices