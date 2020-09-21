Five TV shows for week ahead 

1|monday| RTÉ INVESTIGATES

A look at the importance of whistleblowers to Irish society also discusses the implications for the brave people who speak out, and the effects it can have on their families.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2|tuesday| THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF

It’s back for a new series after being filmed at a special Covid-free hideaway bubble.

Channel 4, 8pm

3 |wednesday| MARY BERRY’S SIMPLE COMFORTS

More food fare as the 85-year-old visits Cork, taking in the English Market, and the area’s butter history, as well as sampling a drop at the Midleton distillery.

BBC Two, 8pm

4|thursday| Inside Culture With Mary Beard

A new series begins in Stonehenge, where she discusses the areas of culture that have either won or lost during the current crisis.

BBC Two, 7.30pm

5 |friday| LUGS BRANIGAN

Documentary on the former Dublin garda and boxer who would famously give offenders a choice between ‘box to the face or a day in court’. Despite his unconventional approach, we hear how he was well regarded in the communities where he worked.