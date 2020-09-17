A Question of Taste: Gillian Hennessy of Triskel

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

Quiet – The Power of the Introvert in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain. Blew my mind by showing me that being introverted and quiet are not negative things and that, in fact, they can be quite powerful.

Best recent film:

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is just exquisite. I watched it over lockdown thanks to the generosity of MUBI, the Netflix of arthouse films, who gave Triskel Cinema members a free 90-day subscription to their service.

Best recent exhibition you’ve seen (perhaps in pre-Covid era):

The exhibition I’m most excited about right now is Stephen Doyle’s new one, Numb, which is just about to open in Triskel Gallery Space. It’s opening on Culture Night, which is always special for us, but is particularly special this year because it also marks the re-opening of our Gallery Space following lockdown. That’ll open at 2pm on Friday and will run until 15 November. Booking is essential.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

I’m loving Jack O’Rourke’s music at the moment. He was one of the first musicians to perform in Triskel following lockdown and it was quite an emotional experience. Also being one of just twenty people to hear him live that live was very special.

First ever piece of art that really moved you:

It’s a book and it’s attached to one of my earliest and proudest memories: it’s The Fox and the Little Red Hen in the Ladybird Read It Yourself series and I remember waiting anxiously for my dad to come home from work so I could sit him down and read to him. It was such a big moment for me and shows the power of words in opening up new worlds and showing a young child what they can achieve.

The best exhibition you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Artist Sandra Hickey at the opening of her exhibition at Triskel last year. Picture: Larry Cummins

My favourite at Triskel was by Cork artist Sandra Hickey. Sandra was the only Irish artist to work on the film Loving Vincent and it inspired her to paint landscapes of home in the style of Van Gogh. Just as you’re about to get lost in what appears to be a Van Gogh, you realise you recognise that scene, you’ve walked that street.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I like my tv with a bit of escapism so I’m currently binge watching Agents of SHIELD on Disney+.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

Radio when I’m working or pottering around the house. Podcasts while I’m walking. I love How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Double Love (every Sweet Valley High fan will understand!) and excited for the new podcast by Jamie O’Connell and Sarah Cassidy, Good Luck with the Book. I worked with Sarah and Jamie back in my book publishing days and it’s great to hear them talking about books.

You're curating your dream exhibition – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Frida Kahlo, Botticelli and Simone Walsh. You can get lost in all their paintings.

Your best celebrity encounter:

I’m really lucky because I get to meet famous artists and musicians all the time at Triskel. One of the most memorable was Arild Andersen, a renowned jazz bassist who performed in Triskel for the Jazz Festival last year. He was bringing his bass with him and the airline ‘misplaced’ it so we had an anxious few hours while Arild decided if he would play our bass instead. Thankfully, like the true professional he is, he went ahead with the show and the audience was enchanted by his humour in dealing with the stress of losing something so precious. And thankfully, the airline reunited him with his bass before he went on tour!

You can portal back to any cultural event or artistic era:

I’d like to go back to meet Enid Blyton. She was such a prolific writer and her books are still so popular because every parent wants their child to read the books they loved when they were younger. But they are a tad problematic so, amongst other things, I’d like to have a chat with her about letting women out of the kitchen to have their own adventures without needing to be rescued all the time.

You are queen of the Irish arts world for a day – what's your first decree?

Reverse the pay scale so artists and arts workers are paid more than politicians.