Culture Night: A selection of events in Cork, Munster and Dublin  

Games, art and words earlier in the day. At 6pm, a 40th anniversary celebration of Kaught at the Kampus, an album recorded live in Cork in 1980 by some of the city's finest post-punk bands.
One for younger culture fans, the Everyman is offering an onlilne tour and treasure hunt of its beautiful 123-year old auditorium.
A puppet show with music and stories, for kids from age three upwards.
Facebook Live at 4pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm: www.facebook.com/HaulbowlineTheatreGroup/
Every 30 mins between 5pm and 8pm the National Sculpture Factory will be hosting an interview live on Instagram with an NSF Artist in Studio from the Factory Floor, discussing the artist’s cultural influences.
Zoom & Ó Bhéal’s facebook page, 8.30pm – 11.50pm
Spoken word poetry fans may fancy this Zoom event by Ó Bhéal with Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan and Shaunna Lee Lynch.
Stephen Doyle – Numb, 12pm – 8pm
Cork artist Stephen Doyle's exhibition features new works addressing LGBTQIA+ autonomy in China, created in the aftermath of a residency in Shanghai in 2019.
5-9pm and online
Various activities for all ages, including musical performances, and a virtual treasure hunt, as well as access to the gallery's current exhibitions. Cónal Creedon even be there to talk about his portrait by Eileen Healy and how he ended up wearing a sheriff's badge!
Unveilings of artwork by participants involved in the Glucksman gallery's programme for asylum seekers and migrants. The work can be seen on the façade of the City Library on Grand Parade, and on Kyrl’s Quay.
7pm– 8.30pm – two tours – booking essential
Irish painter Debbie Chapman’s work will be exhibited at the Montenotte Hotel with a tour, and there's also an impressive sculpture exhibition in the hotel’s gardens.
Online, 5-10pm
Two of the best Irish-language short films from last years festival: Ciúnas, and Leave The Road Behind You, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.
Ballincollig Youthreach Facebook, 2pm-5pm
A recording of a recent session Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats) had with Ballincollig students, chatting about the use of Cork slang, and producing a lighthearted rap track, using some classic Leeside phrases.
Online from 4pm
Music and song from the likes of Peadar O Riada, Millstreet Community Singers, and Macroom Community Singers.
Freemasons Hall in Youghal
The Freemasons have been present in the town since 1863 and information on their work, traditions, and history, will be available online from 4pm.
Art Garden at Greywood Arts Centre, Killeagh, 4pm to 8pm
Follow the trail through the grounds of Greywood and discover art in unexpected places. Get hands on with a collaborative art project and enjoy pop up performances.
Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh, 5pm to 7pm
A new film, text, sound, and image digital project examining the experience of Covid 19 through cultural lore, informed by how social history surrounding the 1832 cholera epidemic relates to the modern day pandemic.
Free admission from 5.30 to 7pm
Explore the historic fort. Self guided visit with Covid 19 restrictions in place.
Bank House, Ballydehob from 6 pm
An exhibition telling the story of a group of 12 artists from the area who travelled to Zurich in 1985 to exhibit. Brian Lalor has assembled photographs, posters, catalogues, and examples of the work of some of the artists involved.
8pm, online
The Co Kerry gaeilgeoir shows some of the ways people can start learning Irish, or brush up on the cúpla focail they already have. Clonmel, Co Tipperary Various events, including various short films being projected in the Arcade space of the Main Guard on Sarsfield Street.
Work from students of the Digital Animation course in Clonmel will be projected on the outside of the building from 7.30pm.
7.30pm
Limerick is arguably Ireland's most significant hip-hop town, and three of the city's finest exponents - MuRli, God Knows and Hazey Haze – will perform at three venues associated with the EVA contemporary art event: Limerick City Gallery of Art, Hunt Museum and The Sailor’s Home.
Waterford, 5pm-9pm
The gallery is open for viewing of Bernadette Doolan's exhibition, and there are also several online events for children.
Online, 5pm-7.05pm
A series of five short performances including interviews and performances from some of Waterford's finest local musicians filmed in various cultural spaces of Waterford city.
www.kerrycoco.ie/arts, 6pm - 7pm
An online exhibition of work from ten artists from or living in Kerry.
dinglehub.com, 5pm - 5.30pm
A live online performance from artists Silke Michels and Maggie Breen exploring freedom and isolation in a two metre square. Shop Windows Around Ennis, 4pm-12pm A series of paintings from 2020, by artist David O Rourke, will be displayed in shop windows around the Co Clare town.
Two exhibitions open at the gallery: Obedience and Defiance a retrospective by Portuguese artist Paula Rego; and Ghosts from the Recent Past, an exhibition of 80 artworks from the IMMA Collection.
Free tours of one of the most impressive collections of books in Ireland, including a world-renowned collection of Korans.
Trinity College, 5pm – 9pm
An explanation of how world-renowned medieval manuscript was made, and the rich symbolism behind it.
6pm-8pm, booking essential
Tours of the Georgian building that went from being a rich person's townhouse to a crowded tenement. The tours feature related poetry and children's rhymes.