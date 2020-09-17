Culture Night: A selection of events in Cork, Munster and Dublin  

CORK

Cork City Library

Games, art and words earlier in the day. At 6pm, a 40th anniversary celebration of Kaught at the Kampus, an album recorded live in Cork in 1980 by some of the city's finest post-punk bands.

The Everyman

One for younger culture fans, the Everyman is offering an onlilne tour and treasure hunt of its beautiful 123-year old auditorium.

Haulbowline Theatre Group

A puppet show with music and stories, for kids from age three upwards.

Facebook Live at 4pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm: www.facebook.com/HaulbowlineTheatreGroup/

National Sculpture Factory – Artists from a Desert Island

Every 30 mins between 5pm and 8pm the National Sculpture Factory will be hosting an interview live on Instagram with an NSF Artist in Studio from the Factory Floor, discussing the artist’s cultural influences.

Ó Bhéal

Zoom & Ó Bhéal’s facebook page, 8.30pm – 11.50pm

Spoken word poetry fans may fancy this Zoom event by Ó Bhéal with Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan and Shaunna Lee Lynch.

Triskel Arts Centre

Stephen Doyle – Numb, 12pm – 8pm

Cork artist Stephen Doyle's exhibition features new works addressing LGBTQIA+ autonomy in China, created in the aftermath of a residency in Shanghai in 2019.

Crawford Art Gallery

5-9pm and online

Various activities for all ages, including musical performances, and a virtual treasure hunt, as well as access to the gallery's current exhibitions. Cónal Creedon even be there to talk about his portrait by Eileen Healy and how he ended up wearing a sheriff's badge!

My Generation

Sadiya Ahmed at Kyrl’s Quay in Cork city hanging a new public artwork created by a group of imaginative teenagers in partnership with the Glucksman, UCC. Picture: Clare Keogh

Unveilings of artwork by participants involved in the Glucksman gallery's programme for asylum seekers and migrants. The work can be seen on the façade of the City Library on Grand Parade, and on Kyrl’s Quay.

The Montenotte Hotel

7pm– 8.30pm – two tours – booking essential

Irish painter Debbie Chapman’s work will be exhibited at the Montenotte Hotel with a tour, and there's also an impressive sculpture exhibition in the hotel’s gardens.

Cork International Film Festival

Online, 5-10pm

Two of the best Irish-language short films from last years festival: Ciúnas, and Leave The Road Behind You, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Ball Hopping

Ballincollig Youthreach Facebook, 2pm-5pm

A recording of a recent session Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats) had with Ballincollig students, chatting about the use of Cork slang, and producing a lighthearted rap track, using some classic Leeside phrases.

Across the Distance

Online from 4pm

Music and song from the likes of Peadar O Riada, Millstreet Community Singers, and Macroom Community Singers.

History and Mystery

Freemasons Hall in Youghal

The Freemasons have been present in the town since 1863 and information on their work, traditions, and history, will be available online from 4pm.

Unexpected Spaces

Art Garden at Greywood Arts Centre, Killeagh, 4pm to 8pm

Follow the trail through the grounds of Greywood and discover art in unexpected places. Get hands on with a collaborative art project and enjoy pop up performances.

Day of the Straws

Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh, 5pm to 7pm

A new film, text, sound, and image digital project examining the experience of Covid 19 through cultural lore, informed by how social history surrounding the 1832 cholera epidemic relates to the modern day pandemic.

Charles Fort National Monument, Kinsale

Free admission from 5.30 to 7pm

Explore the historic fort. Self guided visit with Covid 19 restrictions in place.

Ballydehob on Bahnhofstrasse

Joanne Cassidy from Ballydehob watching Tara Brandel, one of the performers of Tilt in the Co Cork Town. Picture: Darragh Kane

Bank House, Ballydehob from 6 pm

An exhibition telling the story of a group of 12 artists from the area who travelled to Zurich in 1985 to exhibit. Brian Lalor has assembled photographs, posters, catalogues, and examples of the work of some of the artists involved.

MUNSTER

Úna-Minh Kavanagh

Úna-Minh Kavanagh:

8pm, online

The Co Kerry gaeilgeoir shows some of the ways people can start learning Irish, or brush up on the cúpla focail they already have. Clonmel, Co Tipperary Various events, including various short films being projected in the Arcade space of the Main Guard on Sarsfield Street.

Nenagh Arts Centre, Co Tipperary

Work from students of the Digital Animation course in Clonmel will be projected on the outside of the building from 7.30pm.

EVA International

7.30pm

Limerick is arguably Ireland's most significant hip-hop town, and three of the city's finest exponents - MuRli, God Knows and Hazey Haze – will perform at three venues associated with the EVA contemporary art event: Limerick City Gallery of Art, Hunt Museum and The Sailor’s Home.

GOMA Gallery of Modern Art

Waterford, 5pm-9pm

The gallery is open for viewing of Bernadette Doolan's exhibition, and there are also several online events for children.

Take 5

Online, 5pm-7.05pm

A series of five short performances including interviews and performances from some of Waterford's finest local musicians filmed in various cultural spaces of Waterford city.

Kerry Visual Artists Showcase

www.kerrycoco.ie/arts, 6pm - 7pm

An online exhibition of work from ten artists from or living in Kerry.

Dhá Mhéadar Cearnach/Two Square Metres

dinglehub.com, 5pm - 5.30pm

A live online performance from artists Silke Michels and Maggie Breen exploring freedom and isolation in a two metre square. Shop Windows Around Ennis, 4pm-12pm A series of paintings from 2020, by artist David O Rourke, will be displayed in shop windows around the Co Clare town.

DUBLIN

IMMA

Catherine Lampert, curator, at the installation of the major exhibition by Portuguese artist Paula Rego at IMMA. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Two exhibitions open at the gallery: Obedience and Defiance a retrospective by Portuguese artist Paula Rego; and Ghosts from the Recent Past, an exhibition of 80 artworks from the IMMA Collection.

Chester Beatty Library

Free tours of one of the most impressive collections of books in Ireland, including a world-renowned collection of Korans.

The Book of Kells

Trinity College, 5pm – 9pm

An explanation of how world-renowned medieval manuscript was made, and the rich symbolism behind it.

14 Henrietta Street

6pm-8pm, booking essential

Tours of the Georgian building that went from being a rich person's townhouse to a crowded tenement. The tours feature related poetry and children's rhymes.