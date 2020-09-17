Elton John to release new box-set of rare and unreleased songs

Elton John to release new box-set of rare and unreleased songs
The collection features early collaborations between Elton John and Bernie Taupin (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Elton John is opening up his vault and releasing an expansive collection of rarely heard and unreleased tracks.

The singer announced on Thursday that the eight-CD collection, Elton: Jewel Box, will be released on November 13.

It includes Sing Me No Sad Songs, an unreleased studio demo from 1969.

The collection features 148 songs, 60 of them unreleased, that span recordings from 1965 to 2019 and his early collaborations with songwriter Bernie Taupin.

Two of the CDs include songs specially chosen by John, along with narration about them by the six-time Grammy winner.

“Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days,” he said in a statement.

“The songs just poured out of us and the bands were just unbelievable in the studio.

“I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.”

