Help children celebrate Culture Night with a good read 

HUNDREDS of children in family hubs, direct provision centres and Deis schools nationwide will receive a gift package of new books by leading Irish authors as part of an Arts Council initiative to ensure as many people as possible can experience Culture Night this evening.

Encouraging all parents to participate with their children, the government agency for funding and developing the arts has also partnered with Children’s Books Ireland to publish a special guide to 100 of the best Irish books for children.

The Books Make Things Better reading guide, with a specially commissioned illustrated cover by Oliver Jeffers, will be distributed free through bookshops and libraries — or download here.

“It’s the first year the Arts Council has taken on the stewardship of Culture Night, and it’s a year of extraordinary challenges, not least for artists and the entire arts sector,” says Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly.

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly, Elaina Ryan, CEO Childrens Books Ireland; Melatu-Uche Okorie, Arts Council board member. Picture: Maxwells

“We believe passionately the arts are for every single person in Ireland.”

Because of ongoing Covid-19 public health restrictions, much of Culture Night will be virtual this year, but more than 1,000 real books are being delivered to hundreds of families around Ireland to promote the joy of opening and reading a book.

“We believe reading’s an incredibly valuable gift to give to young people,” says Kennelly, quoting children’s writer Frank Cottrell Boyce, who said: ‘I believe good readers make better engineers and bakers and surgeons and parents and partners and are just a lot happier’.

“I completely sign up to that,” says Kennelly. “It’s proven that people who read have higher levels of empathy. Reading’s a very pleasurable activity and the interpersonal skills gained are really phenomenal.”

She believes, for children and young people — particularly whose immediate environment is challenging and making them feel down-hearted — a book gives a window to the world.

Luca Casey from Ballincollig at the launch of Culture Night for Cork County Council. Picture: Darragh Kane

“It can make them feel there’s a better world out there, that there are greater possibilities. This can ultimately give them hope.”

Kennelly reads all the time to her step-grandchildren, Lorcán, eight, and Órán, five, who live in Edinburgh, as well as to her grand-nephew, 18-month-old Elliott in Cork.

“I love reading to them. With so many Irish authors for children now, it’s a particularly rich time to read to them.”

Separately, the Arts Council will continue its tradition (as part of Culture night) of showcasing — online this year — a selection of the artworks added to their collection in the past year.