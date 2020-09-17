Volunteers strip to their masks for Spencer Tunick's new installation in London

The photographer created a similar photoshoot at Blarney Castle for 2008's Cork Midsummer Festival
Everyone Together by Spencer Tunick was commissioned for Sky Arts (Everyone Together by Spencer Tunick/PA)
Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 08:49 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Volunteers have stripped naked – apart from their masks – for a socially distanced art installation.

More than 200 people took part in the gathering, the brainchild of US artist Spencer Tunick, at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Tunick, who is known for his images of groups of naked people taken all over the world, including an installation in Cork that saw over a thousand people bare all at Blarney Castle, said that creating the work was “liberating and life-affirming”.

The installation, assembled in the early hours, was “about breaking down barriers”, he said.

“The reality of masses of people close together – shoulder to shoulder, skin touching skin – may be something of the past for now, but still the desire is there for that natural connectivity, perhaps more so now than ever,” the photographer said.

Participants stood at least one metre apart and had temperature checks on arrival when they took part in the installation, photographed on Saturday, organisers said.

It has been billed as “the UK’s first major participatory work of art since lockdown”.

Entitled Everyone Together, it was supported by Sky Arts to mark the channel now being available on free-to-air television in the UK.

tunickpa-sourceplace: uk

