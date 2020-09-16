Wednesday's TV highlights: DNA history in Kinsale, and dark deeds in the Troubles

DNA Caillte

TG4, 9.30pm

The final instalment of Manchán Magan's excellent series on the genetic history of Ireland looks at the significance of the Battle of Kinsale of 1601, as the Gaelic age came to an end. An interesting aside to the tale is that historical reports of the freezing weather during the battle have been given credence by the discovery of a huge volcanic eruption in Peru a year earlier that had consequences across the world.

Unquiet Graves

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The 'dirty war' of British state operatives during the Troubles is still one of the great untold stories of the era. Stephen Rea narrates this documentary on how an alliance of members of the RUC and UDR known as the 'Glenanne Gang' worked with sectarian death squads through the 1970s, murdering around 120 people on both sides of the border.

Lost at Sea: My Dad's Last Journey

Channel 4, 10pm

Peter Bird became the first person to do a solo row across the Pacific in 1983, but disappeared in the same ocean during a voyage in 1996. His son Louis was five at the time, and in this documentary visits some of the locations of his father's travels, trying to build a better understanding of him while also dealing with the lingering feelings of loss and abandonment.