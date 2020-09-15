TV series about the making of The Godfather in the works

A drama about the making of The Godfather is in the works, it has been confirmed.

It will debut on streaming service Paramount+, which will be the new name for the US service CBS All Access, from early 2021.

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experiences making the mafia film.

The 1972 film, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, stars Marlon Brando as the head of the Corleone family as he battles to retain its position over mafia rivals.

It also stars Al Pacino, James Caan and Diane Keaton and is considered to be a classic.

The 10-episode scripted series is written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated Michael Tolkin and Ruddy will also serve as executive producer alongside Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif, who will also serve as a writer on the series.

The renamed service, which is not currently available in the UK, will feature content from ViacomCBS brands including MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, as well as movies from Paramount Pictures.

CBS All Access is currently the US home for original shows such as The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery, which are available on other platforms in the UK.

Paramount+ will be made available internationally, initially launching in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics.

Josh Line, chief brand officer at ViacomCBS, said: “The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment.

“It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same.

“The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS’s iconic family of brands.”