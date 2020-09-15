The Mandalorian continues journey with Baby Yoda in series two trailer

The Mandalorian says “Wherever I go, he goes” as he continues his journey with Baby Yoda in the first trailer for the second series of the Star Wars spin-off.

The show will return to Disney+ on October 30 as the lone helmeted gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, faces enemies and rallies allies as he makes his way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

He is joined by the pint-sized green character, officially known as The Child, after he is instructed to reunite the creature with its own kind.

The Armourer can be heard telling the Mandalorian: “The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi.”

He replies: “You expect me to search the galaxy and return this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?”

But he is told: “This is the way.”

The trailer also shows a mysterious woman in a hood briefly appear before them, before vanishing.

The duo are shown on their travels before ending up at a sparring match, where The Child seeks refuge under the metal roof of his hovering basket.

The new series will also see the return of Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, while Weathers, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are among the directors.